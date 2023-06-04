One woman shared an amazing video of her giving her kitchen in a rented apartment a minor facelift

The TikTok video shows the young lady doing all the work by herself, and people were interested in the cool process

She revealed in the clip that she bought the inexpensive materials for the DIY project from Shein and Pep Home

Woman renovates kitchen cupboards with white wallpaper, video

A video of a small kitchen makeover fascinated people and got significant views on TikTok. People were fascinated by the woman who spruced up her kitchen and gave it a modern look.

Single woman undertakes shares video of kitchen makeover

The lady said she was unhappy with the brown cabinets that made her kitchen appear small and dark.

She decided to make a few changes that can be easily reversed because her apartment is rented.

"I have been wanting to do this for the longest time, and I’m glad that I finally did it because rental-friendly DIY projects are where it’s at."

Woman sources supplies from Pep Home and Shein

In the video uploaded on @mpoww_d, the woman is seen transforming the brown cabinets to white with contact paper from Shein. She also attempted to change the countertops with vinyl material from Pep Home but struggled with the application process.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users fascinated with woman's DIY project

@sunshine.s5 said:

"Nah, if you're anywhere near Fourways please come assist me. I offer wine and good conversations."

@jeanine10101 stated:

"Use a hairdryer to remove the bubbles."

@zprettynails1 wrote:

"Next time when applying adhesive paper spray soapy water and lay the paper on a wet surface then use your card to push that water."

@yelo2my asked:

"Does the contact paper not damage the cupboards?"

@thobisepato commented:

"Girl, Johan is going to have a stroke when he does an inspection. Looks amazing though."

@ayha_7 asked:

"Beautiful! I like it. Where else can I buy the contact paper in SA? I’m not really patient to wait for Shein's order."

@justcallmemumsy mentioned:

"If you changed the handles to black Matt, put wooden floating shelves on the side. It’ll look classy and I don’t have to change the countertop colour."

@tdmartell added:

"Please ask your landlords guys and make sure that whatever you do can be reversible. One small change, you may lose your deposit."

