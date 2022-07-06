A funny video of a boy confidently correcting his mom’s pronunciation has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press , to which he quickly corrects how she says “button”

, Amused South African online users couldn’t help but respond with banter and funny comments to the post

A video of a cute boy correcting his mom’s pronunciation of the word “button” left Mzansi netizens both impressed and in stitches.

The footage was shared on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press.

Cyber citizens were both amused and impressed by a boy confidently correcting his mom's English. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The child confidently responds by saying the word is not pronounced “but-on”, but rather “but-in” - in somewhat of a boujee foreign accent. The lady and others in the room can be heard laughing out loud in the background.

An impressed and amused @jah_vinny_23 captioned the tweet:

“The results of paying R1 500 for school fees.”

Many netizens joined in on the laughter as they responded with hilarious reactions to the post:

@LehlogonoloMo12 wrote:

“I feel like the older generations are speaking British English but without the accent and the bundles are speaking American.”

@Matema_ reacted:

“It's actually from Peppa Pig.”

@Nomagugu_xo asked:

“Warriss diss??”

@upendo_nzuri remarked:

“Uzombhala njani lo But... Wakhe ke.”

@CarsJewel commented:

“Andile Mpisane must come and learn some English.”

@statsman_the said:

“This is my daily life. A 7-year-old always corrects me on how I should pronounce words.”

@MtshaliLethu replied:

“Zintanga zami you are really depressing abantwana yazi.”

Video of innocent little kid reading "amazambane" in English has South Africans laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of a child attempting to read the name of a store on a banner had South African netizens with bellyaches from laughter.

The funny clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter and shows a boy seated in a car as he attempts to read the name, which reads: “The Amazambane Volkorust.”

“Amazanbane” is the IsiZulu word for potatoes, however, the boy's pronunciation of the word is in English and instead sounded like “Amaze-m-bane”. The man recording him in the car can be heard laughing out loud at the boy without even bothering to correct him.

Source: Briefly News