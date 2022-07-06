Little Boy’s Pronunciation of the Word “Button” Leaves SA Howling: “The Result of Paying R1 500 School Fees”
- A funny video of a boy confidently correcting his mom’s pronunciation has been doing the rounds on social media
- The footage shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press, to which he quickly corrects how she says “button”
- Amused South African online users couldn’t help but respond with banter and funny comments to the post
A video of a cute boy correcting his mom’s pronunciation of the word “button” left Mzansi netizens both impressed and in stitches.
The footage was shared on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press.
The child confidently responds by saying the word is not pronounced “but-on”, but rather “but-in” - in somewhat of a boujee foreign accent. The lady and others in the room can be heard laughing out loud in the background.
An impressed and amused @jah_vinny_23 captioned the tweet:
“The results of paying R1 500 for school fees.”
Many netizens joined in on the laughter as they responded with hilarious reactions to the post:
@LehlogonoloMo12 wrote:
“I feel like the older generations are speaking British English but without the accent and the bundles are speaking American.”
@Matema_ reacted:
“It's actually from Peppa Pig.”
@Nomagugu_xo asked:
“Warriss diss??”
@upendo_nzuri remarked:
“Uzombhala njani lo But... Wakhe ke.”
@CarsJewel commented:
“Andile Mpisane must come and learn some English.”
@statsman_the said:
“This is my daily life. A 7-year-old always corrects me on how I should pronounce words.”
@MtshaliLethu replied:
“Zintanga zami you are really depressing abantwana yazi.”
