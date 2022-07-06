Global site navigation

Little Boy’s Pronunciation of the Word “Button” Leaves SA Howling: “The Result of Paying R1 500 School Fees”

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A funny video of a boy confidently correcting his mom’s pronunciation has been doing the rounds on social media
  • The footage shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press, to which he quickly corrects how she says “button”
  • Amused South African online users couldn’t help but respond with banter and funny comments to the post

A video of a cute boy correcting his mom’s pronunciation of the word “button” left Mzansi netizens both impressed and in stitches.

The footage was shared on Twitter by user @jah_vinny_23 and shows a lady holding a gaming console and asking the boy which button to press.

Parenting, Children, Video, Boy’s Pronunciation, “Button”, SA, School Fees
Cyber citizens were both amused and impressed by a boy confidently correcting his mom's English. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter
Source: Twitter

The child confidently responds by saying the word is not pronounced “but-on”, but rather “but-in” - in somewhat of a boujee foreign accent. The lady and others in the room can be heard laughing out loud in the background.

Edited throwback video of Jacob Zuma dancing with great energy has Mzansi missing his awesome vibe

An impressed and amused @jah_vinny_23 captioned the tweet:

“The results of paying R1 500 for school fees.”

Many netizens joined in on the laughter as they responded with hilarious reactions to the post:

@LehlogonoloMo12 wrote:

“I feel like the older generations are speaking British English but without the accent and the bundles are speaking American.”

@Matema_ reacted:

“It's actually from Peppa Pig.”

@Nomagugu_xo asked:

“Warriss diss??”

@upendo_nzuri remarked:

“Uzombhala njani lo But... Wakhe ke.”

@CarsJewel commented:

“Andile Mpisane must come and learn some English.”

@statsman_the said:

“This is my daily life. A 7-year-old always corrects me on how I should pronounce words.”

@MtshaliLethu replied:

“Zintanga zami you are really depressing abantwana yazi.”

Video of innocent little kid reading "amazambane" in English has South Africans laughing out loud

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video of a child attempting to read the name of a store on a banner had South African netizens with bellyaches from laughter.

Mzansi-born fashion model arrives home to spoils and romantic delivery and leaves the internet feeling jelly

The funny clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter and shows a boy seated in a car as he attempts to read the name, which reads: “The Amazambane Volkorust.”

“Amazanbane” is the IsiZulu word for potatoes, however, the boy's pronunciation of the word is in English and instead sounded like “Amaze-m-bane”. The man recording him in the car can be heard laughing out loud at the boy without even bothering to correct him.

