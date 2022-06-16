A video of a little boy reading an IsiZulu word in an English accent has been doing the rounds on social media

The innocent boy is seen seated in a car as he reads the word amazambane as amaze-m-bane

The man recording him in the car can be heard laughing out loud and Mzansi netizens were left just as amused

A video of a child attempting to read the name of a store on a banner had South African netizens with belly aches from laughter.

The funny clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool on Twitter and shows a boy seated in a car as he attempts to read the name, which reads: “The Amazambane Volkorust.”

A video of a boy reading a Zulu word in English had Mzansi laughing out loud. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

“Amazanbane” is the IsiZulu word for potatoes, however, the boy's pronunciation of the word is in English and instead sounded like “Amaze-m-bane”. The man recording him in the car can be heard laughing out loud at the boy without even bothering to correct him.

Saffas could not help but join in the laughter as they shared their funny responses to the amusing video. Check out the clip and comments below:

@AFRIKANJITA replied:

“I use to read my home language like that too.”

@takuragadza commented:

“Lol wait, what, he just left the kid like that.”

@Serumula16 said:

“He's pronouncing it correctly.”

@SinnTheGemini wrote:

“Our kids mara.”

@Gudda_boogie responded:

“Eish okay boi.”

@IkagengH shared:

“Oh my God.”

