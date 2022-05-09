A video of a toddler receiving a pamper session has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by Mzansi LIVE on Facebook and shows the child seated on his mother’s lap as she rubs his shoulders

Netizens could not help but respond in amusement to the child’s priceless reaction which made obvious how much he enjoyed it

The toddler experienced a state of great comfort recently. A video of a little boy getting a massage from his momma left social media users in stitches.

The short clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi LIVE and shows the child seated on his mother’s lap as she gives him a shoulder massage while he enjoys his lollipop.

One lucky boy got a relaxing back rub from his momma. Image: Mzansi LIVE/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Some people enjoy massage because it often produces feelings of caring, comfort, and connection. This boy clearly enjoyed the pamper session as he can be seen quarter-to-dosing off as his mum gently presses on his skin.

The funny yet cute video has gained over 90K views and was captioned:

“Baby boy is living a soft life.”

Amused netizens flocked in on the post to share their funny comments in response to the boy’s reaction to some TLC.

Charles Washington commented:

“Lol... he even farting to free his body to feel more relaxed.”

Ntombie Nellie Noko said:

“Ncoooah he looks so relaxed and happy.”

Coca Ginger replied:

“My guy is enjoying its time with Mummy.”

Spoken Thomson reacted:

“This boy is high.”

Tlami Sebonego responded:

“Soft life, I fear for the stick sweet…I doubt it was still inside at the time mummy was done.”

Mjereza Makolane wrote:

“The boy is living soft life.”

