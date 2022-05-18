A video of a little girl sharing a cute moment and kiss with her dad has been doing the rounds on social media

The father is also seen whispering something in the toddler’s ear to which she reacts with the biggest blush

The TikTok post has since gone viral and netizens cannot stop gushing at the undeniably cute moment

An adorable father-daughter moment left TikTok users in a puddle of mush.

A video shared by user @marlon_mina1 shows a toddler held by a grandmother as she interacts with her dad seated beside her.

A dad had her baby girl blushing for days in a cute video: Image: @marlon_mina1/TikTok

Source: UGC

She is seen pulling her dad’s face closer to hers in order to give him a kiss and responds with the cutest smile. Her dad proceeds to whisper something in her ear and the child’s reaction s priceless as she gives off the biggest blush and covers her face with her hands.

The cute video has gained over 53K likes and attracted tons of sweet comments from awe-struck netizens.

Check out the video and the comments below:

Judith Mcphee replied:

“I guess that was a sweet joke he told her she can't stop blushing.”

Ta kim said:

“Aww dad you're her first love...cherish it.”

Kemrah Manwaring reacted:

“Tell me something next I wanna blush too.”

Tanesha Gordon723 responded:

“Mommy has no chance.”

Shanix♥️ asked:

"Am I the only one watching this a million times?"

vernnzz commented:

“Omg, this is beautiful. I’m sorry for your wife though.”

Annisia Emery wrote:

“Is the blush for me... Lil mama so adorable.”

