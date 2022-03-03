A viral video of a little prima donna and her daddy has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip shows the girl calling out to her dad repeatedly in effort to get his attention so he can give her a foot rub

The man eventually responds accordingly to the princess’ request and online users were left pleasantly amused

Online user @djluckymix1 shared the cutest video of a little demanding a foot rub from her daddy in the most adorable manner.

A video of a little girl calling out for daddy to give her a foot rub had peeps pleasantly amused. Image: @djluckymix1/TikTok

The footage shows a man giving his bae a foot massage and holding his baby girl’s foot in the other hand while watching something on TV. The girl sits up as she repeatedly calls out “daddy” to get her distracted father’s attention.

When the man finally responds she remarks “mmh” as she gives him her foot, indicating that he should continue rubbing her foot too. She goes back to laying down when he does as she wishes.

The viral video has over 17 million views on TikTok and peeps cannot get enough of this high maintenance queen. Check out some of their comments below:

jostinah m asked:

“How many have watched this video more than two times?”

nomagugumpofu623 wrote:

“The jealous baby is so cute.”

Mz.Mika responded:

“It's the fall back for me.”

Rahma Muyoma Roselia commented:

“All I see are two blessed ladies there. Remember us Oh God too.”

Jameisha Evans replied:

“I hope she only gives him 1 star on the review cause she shouldn’t have had to ask for service that many times.”

Mottie Innis said:

“The way she rolled over to make her point.”

Sweet daddy-daughter clip leaves Mzansi in puddle of mush

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that there really is nothing like the bond shared between a father and his princess. A proud father melted hearts with a clip of him collecting his sweet pea from school.

They always say that girls tend to gravitate towards their fathers, and this bond is proof of that fact.

Social media user @_jazzyjune, and proud father, shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school. He claims this precious reaction happens every single day.

The sweet princess demands the teacher open the gate, then runs to her daddy with her arms wide open. Absolutely precious!

