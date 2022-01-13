A man shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school and her reaction finished the people of SA

Social media user @_jazzyjune gets a warm hug and run up from his princess every time he fetches her from school

The people of Mzansi had to stop themselves from procreating after seeing this undeniably adorable clip

There really is nothing like the bond shared between a father and his princess. A proud father melted hearts with a clip of him collecting his sweet pea from school.

They always say that girls tend to gravitate towards their fathers, and this bond is proof of that fact.

Social media user @_jazzyjune, and proud father, shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school. He claims this precious reaction happens every single day.

The sweet princess demands the teacher open the gate, then runs to her daddy with her arms wide open. Absolutely precious!

“This is what fetching her from school looks like. Every single time, without fail. ❤️”

Mzansi reacts to the heart-melting moment

Ugh, ALL the feels were felt when watching this clip. Peeps had to hold back the tears and suck down the lump this moment left in their throat.

Many took to the comment section to gush over the bond these two share, commenting on how truly special it is. Some had to hold themselves back from running off to make one of their own lol.

Take a look at the comments

@BlackJugde said:

“Bro I'm following right now because you love your daughter just like I do to mine. Her mom is always jealous suspecting that I love her less than our daughter. ️”

@tshepiso_iv said:

@MahumaOb said:

@Eugene_daystar said:

