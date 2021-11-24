A talented craftsman has had his work blown up on social media by his incredibly proud daughter

Images and videos of his previously completed jobs were posted on his daughter's Twitter page showing off the range of his work

The post got Mzansians talking as they flooded the comments section with praise, support and amazement

Social media user Adziana couldn't resist showing off her father's impressive woodwork with a series of images and videos that she posted online. The proud daughter shared examples of her father's work ranging from beautiful kitchen sets to stylish built-in cupboards and Mzansi can't seem to get enough.

Her father, who is based in Midrand, travels between Gauteng and Limpopo where his skills with a hammer and a bit of wood is enough to leave South Africans in awe.

Saffas soon made their way to the comments section of the post. Adziana engaged with multiple commenters who expressed their amazement and support for the hardworking craftsman.

Check out her posts below:

Below are some of the comments she received from Saffas:

@bozzie_t said:

"I love that there’s more room for wine than there is for anything else."

@Lindiwe04061286 shared:

"Wow, it's beautiful. Yoooh."

@SweetLuy tweeted:

"I am definitely keeping him in mind. Thanks for sharing."

@NmabokelaNonoza responded with:

"Daddy is showing off with your house. Look at the bedroom, the material used right there you can see gore yey..."

@UncleSimba96 replied:

"I'll keep this tweet, I'll need him."

@banzikmotaung added:

"Wow your dad is amazing and you are amazing for showcasing his work. This is magnificent."

