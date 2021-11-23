A group of four young graduates posed proudly on a flight of stairs as they celebrated bagging a combined eight degrees

Mbuso Makitla shared the post on Twitter and peeps have been going crazy as they celebrate the young men

Locals have shared tons of responses after liking the post over 17 000 times, peeps cannot hide their beaming pride

A young man by the name of @mbuso_makitla shared an inspiring post on Twitter about himself and his friends. On 2 October, 2021, Mbuso and three of his friends graduated from the University of Witwatersrand with a combined eight degrees shared among them.

The Wits graduates looked dapper beyond belief as they posed on a flight of stairs. The young men quickly went viral as peeps celebrated the hard work which ultimately led to them bagging two degrees each.

South African congratulated them and shared messages of hope and well wishes. The original post gained over 17 000 likes on Twitter.

These four young graduates have a combined eight degrees among them from the University of Witwatersrand. Image: @mbuso_makitla

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the original post below:

Read some of the comments left by Saffas:

@Temaswa12030443 said:

"Congratulations to you brothers, all the best."

@HappySMahlangu shared:

"Damn you must be feeling very warm with those 8 heavy degrees brothers."

@Sciyuri wrote:

"This was hella smart! And congratulations!"

@BiscuitDrive responded with:

"Congratulations! We love success stories."

@Nontomb75563620 commented:

"They understood the assignment!"

@lyondile added:

"When I grow up, I want to be like you."

Source: Briefly.co.za