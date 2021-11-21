“They Held Me Up”: Man Thanks Parents After Graduating As Doctor, SA Super Proud

One medical doctor has Mzansi gushing after sharing some throwback pictures from graduation day

Now a working professional, the young man will never forget to thank his parents for opening so many doors in his life

Mzansi was definitely feeling inspired by the heartfelt dedication and headed to the comments to react

A local man has SA gushing in the comments section after paying tribute to his parents in this heartfelt graduation post. The qualified medical doctor has come a long way and emphasised that he could not have made it without the love and support of his wonderful parents.

, @Tshi_Nakanyane shared this touching message along with a picture alongside his two favourite people:

"These two held me up through what I once thought was the most difficult struggle I'd ever have academically. Reg time came and they were still there. Tougher and rougher and they were there."

"My win is their win! Daps le Mma Naks! The rents!"

The sweet post quickly left South Africans in their feelings. Many felt inspired to see just how far the young doctor has come and celebrated the display of black excellence.

Check out some of the comments below:

@noksy_k said:

"Absolutely beautiful, heartwarming. Congratulations again Dr. Wishing well in everything."

@mahlodi_kgomo said:

"Continue tweeting about your wins, personally, I am inspired. It's true when they say you never know who is watching. Congratulations Dr Naks."

@Hansymbele said:

"Congratulations Dr Naks! Well done! Your win is an inspiration to many in showing us that anything is possible if you believe!"

@_Queen_Loko said:

"Congratulations doc. You look so much like mama."

@Ngwanola said:

"I'm so sure they are very proud of you. O sebeditse abuti. O hlonolofale ho feta moo."

@nhleiks1979 said:

"You stole your mom's smile abut Tshiamo."

Meet Matome Maphala: The engineering graduate turning geysers into braai stands

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that an electrical engineering graduate Matome Maphala has wowed South Africans with his creative braai stand designs. Inspired by an old geyser that he found at his parent's place, Maphala has created a variety of braai stands out of the abandoned water tanks.

The Limpopo native has taken his talents and turned them into a source of income, selling his stylish braai stands to the community. Using his Twitter account ‘Matswi Braai Stands’, Maphala offers an interesting look into his craft.

Briefly News shared the post on Facebook giving our viewers a chance to see the skills of the innovative engineer and they surely are impressed.

Read some of the comments shared by Briefly News' readers below:

Lungile Mashele said:

"I'm proud of you."

Ashley Nkhensani Vukeya Raulinga shared:

"This is really woooooow. A braai stand different from others."

Bee Siphoro wrote:

"Good work let's support local, big up young man."

Denise Veller commented:

"This man deserves sponsorship to start his own company!"

Khanyi Ngobeni added:

"Great work indeed."

