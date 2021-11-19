Engineering graduate Matome Maphala has Mzansi swooning over his stylish braai stands which he makes from old geysers

Taking his craft to social media, Maphala created a unique business offering his well sought after braai stands to the nation

Peeps online are impressed beyond belief at his artistic ingenuity and have been asking for prices and congratulating him

Electrical engineering graduate Matome Maphala has wowed South Africans with his creative braai stand designs. Inspired by an old geyser that he found at his parent's place, Maphala has created a variety of braai stands out of the abandoned water tanks.

The Limpopo native has taken his talents and turned them into a source of income, selling his stylish braai stands to the community. Using his Twitter account ‘Matswi Braai Stands’, Maphala offers an interesting look into his craft.

Briefly News shared the post on Facebook giving our viewers a chance to see the skills of the innovative engineer and they surely are impressed.

Lungile Mashele said:

"I'm proud of you."

Ashley Nkhensani Vukeya Raulinga shared:

"This is really woooooow. A braai stand different from others."

Bee Siphoro wrote:

"Good work let's support local, big up young man."

Denise Veller commented:

"This man deserves sponsorship to start his own company!"

Khanyi Ngobeni added:

"Great work indeed."

