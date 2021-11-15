Tebogo Masike is a true inspiration on social media for starting a candy business and he operates in Johannesburg

The young lad, Tebogo, is getting all the positive feedback from many social media users who says he deserves all the best of luck

Masike is from Limpopo and many of his homeboys are also delighted to see him dpoing big things in the business sector

A South African guy is a git on social media after opening his own company that manufactures sweets. Tebogo Masike is based in Johannesburg and he is celebrated on social media for his brilliant idea.

Masike is the owner of Zeli Candy and according to a post by Kasi Economy, the guy started his company from scratch and he is the first black owner of a candy company.

South African Facebook and Twitter users are now praising and congratulating the young man based in Jozi. It seems the guy is coming from Limpopo and many locals are seriously inspired by his hustle. Some networkers are already looking to taste the candy as they want to support the young lad. Briefly News wrote:

“Meet the first black-owned candy company owner, Tebogo Masike from Joburg. Congratulations are in order for Zeli Candy, which is South Africa's first black-owned sweets company. Tebogo started the factory from scratch..”

Tebogo Masike is an inspiration to Mzansi youth.

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

Khosi Nkosi said:

“Congratulations. Before SARS becomes jealous and slaps you with R75M what what.”

Sancanu Ebrima said:

“The first black candy factory owner in South Africa, really! For this long just the first, congratulation Tebogo Masike for charting in waters that no South African black has ever dare to go into yet, hope u will get our support and admiration not envy and scorns.”

Hlongwane Nature said:

“Limpopo is proud of you son of the soil.”

Carol Hodgkinson said:

“Good for you!”

Sibahle Ngobese said:

“Does he send/courier some, just for tasting?”

Sunny Kaluzi said:

“Keep it up bro I like your hustle.”

@Siphazizi aid:

“Slowly but surely we are coming for everything.. @djsbuu inspired a lot of us!!”

@Nhlanhla Khumalo said:

“This is big!!!”

“God bless ngwana”: Creative township entrepreneur wows SA with his smart hustle

In a related article, Briefly News published that he is based in Kagiso in the West Rand and he is a serious influence on the youth for his dedication to his hustle.

Sizwe operates his business in Mogale City. Also known as 'chicken dust', the guy doesn't only do chicken but also sells braaied wors. His creative ways towards his hustle have attracted Briefly News’ attention and we also look at the social media comments.

Many people are very encouraging to the young man, who is creative and driven. According to @KasiEconomy, Sizwe is a perfect example of a business-minded person.

