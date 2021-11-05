The Perfect Bae Exists: Proud Man Receives Liverpool Jersey From His Lover

Another local guy has headed online to share a sweet note and a beautiful Liverpool gift he received from his bae

Dumo Gqola is a staunch football follower and he was delighted to receive a Liverpool soccer shirt from his bae

However, some envious netizens feel the guy bought the shirt for himself and wrote his own note, however some people are happy for him

A local guy has sparked jealousy on social media after receiving a beautiful Liverpool football shirt from his bae, saying his lady is perfect. The Twitter account holder is a staunch Reds fan.

Dumo Gqola went online to share the snap of his overseas-based team playing in the English Premier League and one can tell he is delighted to own some kit. The snap also shows a sweet message from the loving woman, who reaffirmed her love for the guy.

South Africans are now reacting to the man, who is based in KwaZulu-Natal. However, some people feel the guy wrote the note and bought the shirt for himself. They argue that a woman cannot have such handwriting. He wrote on Twitter:

“The perfect girlfriend.”

Dumo Gqola recently received a cute gift. Image: @SirGee_Que/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Nte_Bogeng said:

“You can tell from the comments that gents in here only get socks.”

@Ubabes_WeLand said:

“Inkinga amadoda ayahlazana. Umuntu umthole asigqoke nentombi yakhe enye.”

@Lindt_Amaira said:

“The handwriting disagrees with you.”

@Madblxckwoman said:

“Order the exact same T-shirt for my guy.”

@Thato_ said:

“You're jealous bru. Anyone can have any type of handwriting.”

@MentorRM said:

“Wishing you the best in your life.”

