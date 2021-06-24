South Africans are sharing contrasting reactions to an image shared online by a man who says his lover bought him a surprise gift

Phakamani says his girlfriend decided to surprise him with a brand new cellphone and accessories, which have definitely attracted the online community

Many argued that it’s useless to have such expensive gadgets and covers when neither of them know each other’s security passwords

A young South African man showed off a special gift from his girlfriend and he's really stoked with the gesture. The social media user’s post has attracted massive reactions from followers.

Phakamani, going by @BrightMclight, has taken to Twitter to post an image of two cellphones that were bought by his lover. The sweet bae got matching covers as well.

The message on the matching covers seems to reaffirm the undying love his bae has for the young guy and many South Africans are also falling in love with the gesture.

The South African social media community is divided after a man decided to shows off lovely gifts. Image: @BrightMclight/Twitter

The post reads:

“Bae bought us this.”

Digital community isn't convinced about whether this is cool or not

@Tate7221 said:

“My boyfriend is so petty he’d remove this cover every time we fight Mxm… that man would delete my number for drinking his cold drink without his permission.”

@Nkocy_Macuacua said:

“Imagine having these phone covers but still don't know each other's passwords. Ja neh kunzima emjolweni.”

@TMaunye said:

“I want to buy an iPhone but I want to match it with someone's daughter.”

@Qhawe_Romeo said:

“I want one too but I must upgrade hers first, so I have to buy 2 of those.”

@ChockieMokoto said:

“This is beautiful. If I may ask where did y’all buy those covers?”

@Sexybeastorigi1 said:

“I can never have the same phone as my wife, she needs a better version.”

@DalisuZulu_ said:

“Kuhle khona Phakamani mfowethu ukuthi nje ey.”

@B_Phogole said:

“That’s so cute. Can you ask your bae if she can plug me with where she got them? I like that kind of art.”

Loving bae buys her bragging lover PS5 and Mzansi reacts

Still on mjolo fever stories, Briefly News reported that gone are the days where boys would ask for a bicycle or a soccer ball as a toy, but they now want expensive gadgets such as a PlayStation to kill time while honing skills as a football player.

A Mzansi guy has gone to Twitter but the reactions from his followers are definitely going to leave you giggling.

@Que_DB says his girlfriend has spoiled him with a new PlayStation 5 but he must have been shocked to see the responses from Mzansi.

@Evagrius said:

“It appears her blesser wants you out the way.”

