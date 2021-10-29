South Africans are reacting to an unusual story of a man fighting with his girlfriend because he is madly in love with her mom

Judging the screenshots of the chats between the guy and his bae, the chap is falling in love with the mother of his bae and the girl is fed up and jealous

The girlfriend now threatens to go after the guy’s younger brother but Mzansi feels the story doesn't exist

Social media is abuzz as many South Africans read a number of messages between a boyfriend and his girlfriend. According to the Twitter user, the guy is falling in love with the mother and the girl is jealous and angered.

The shots of the chat can show the girl getting pissed because she can’t stand the fact that her bae is in love with her mom and they can’t even spend time together. As if that’s enough, the girl is so pissed off and tells the guy to go away because he will fall in love with his younger brother.

The lad gets irritated, quotes a Bible verse and South Africans are finding the post so funny but some believe the chats come from the same person who used two phones. Briefly News takes a look.

South Africans are in disbelief on a mjolo pandemic story. Image: @Mara_Mizar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@MutayabalwaK said:

“The guy even quoted a bible verse "Ungabuseli okubi ngokubi."

@NMtima1 said:

"Uyi young pastor esotweni hayi la kim."

@CindyMtsotso said:

“This guy is wrong, how do you date the mother and the child? Also the girl should have not allowed this guy to be with her knowing well he was involved with her mother. The worst part is the guy is a Pastor! What message is he sending by this.”

@MahlatsM said:

“There is a movie I watched on Netflix. The same thing happened.”

@Lungsta_Magubs said:

“Ziyakhala la.”

@Dehiiitman_ said:

“Same person texting, don't ask me how; coz the usage of emojis gives it away.”

@ZamaNgwevuZA said:

“That's what I thought as well.”

@Mameutc said:

“Anyways s/he gave us a good read and laugh.”

@Manqobaneyoking said:

“Yoh I felt that "look it's getting late, I should be ekini by 1."

“Bathong”: Mzansi is seriously jealous of the lady who got a gift from her social media crush

In another article regarding umjolo, Briefly News published that a South African woman says she discovered someone has a crush on her and the secret admirer sent her a gift.

@KeRatu posted a picture on social media showing a package that was delivered to her. Her followers are now jealous of the delivery and are seriously keen to know what's inside.

The Twitter account holder hasn't disclosed the contents yet and the post is going viral.

However, some people suspect that the Rustenburg-based woman only ordered a SIM card from an internet service provider and that the secret admirer doesn't even exist. It doesn't help that she never showed what was inside the box.

Source: Briefly.co.za