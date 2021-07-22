South African social media users are curious as they want to know the contents of a package received by a stunning woman from her crush

The woman, @KeRatu's post has also attracted jealousy as some people question whether they are using the wrong networking application since they don't get such benefits from their crushes

Briefly News looks at the reactions where some of the followers can't believe the woman, they insist that all she ordered was a SIM card and the mysterious package is not from a bae at all

A South African woman says she discovered someone has a crush on her and the secret admirer sent her a gift. @KeRatu posted a picture on social media showing a package that was delivered to her.

Her followers are now jealous of the delivery and are seriously keen to know what's inside. The Twitter account holder hasn't disclosed the contents yet and the post is going viral.

However, some people suspect that the Rustenburg-based woman only ordered a SIM card from an internet service provider and that the secret admirer doesn't even exist. It doesn't help that she never showed what was inside the box.

South Africans are jealous of a woman who received a gift from her social media crush. Image: @KeRatu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Phakishi2 said:

“Kante rena which Twitter are we using bathong!”

@EvidenceZ_Shongw said:

“Dr Chauke I see you.”

@TumeloSdumoMolefe said:

“SIM card ya Rain.”

@SNtshodisane said:

“Benefits of opening DMs.”

@MbotshwaNicole said:

“Show us what's inside the box.”

@Nokunhle said:

“I hope mine is taking notes.”

@Rosemar1763 said:

“Kopa di tips hle... Or we are using the wrong Twitter.”

@Lynne_CPT021 said:

“Akuna crush la, that's an order.”

@Doneology said:

“No longer your crush... La jola!”

@Cleopatra_ZAR said:

“Please send me a link to ndifuna downloader lo Twitter wakho.”

Source: Briefly.co.za