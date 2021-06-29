A young and beautiful lady bragged online about how much bae loves her and how she gets to spend his money

The South African woman shared a number of photos on social media in which she is carrying bags of gifts bought by the guy

Mzansi social media users have now reacted to the post to share contrasting remarks with many saying she should work for her own moolah

The South African digital community is reacting to a stunning lady who took to social media to gush about spending her bae’s money. The young lady is seen with expensive gifts.

@Nasha_Xoxo says the boyfriend works very hard to ensure she lives a good life and her duty is to just spend the cash. Many of her followers reacted to the post and Briefly News takes a look at the comments on this interesting story.

The post reads:

“He makes the money, I spend it.”

@Katlego_Fiesta said:

“Why does it bother you all that she's spending a man's money when the man himself ain't bothered? Spend it girl.”

@Nasha_Xoxo said:

“I make mine and spend on him too, it's a mutual energy.”

@Libo_K said:

“Hayi girl suzihlaza.”

@CrackerSA said:

“Learn to afford yourself.”

@James_Mbuso said:

“Eat that money because money was meant to be spent. I'm so glad he is not stingy. And worse part you worth it to eat his money. Last when the money is finished. Please come and spend mine too, I don't have anyone who can spend it at the moment.”

@ColbergGregory said:

“He is really crazy in love with you.”

@TheAdvisorTNT said:

“Doing great sister, that's God's order. Men should make and women spend or keep. Only men who have failed in life think its not a good thing to spend your man's money.”

