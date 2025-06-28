People imagined how it would look if a CheckersSixty60 (Checkers60) delivery driver had to change his mode of transport due to heavy rains in South Africa

The photo of a Checkers60 deliveryman who was edited to look like he swapped out his scooter for something better suited for flooded areas, went viral

Many people were amused after seeing a picture depicting just how far Checkers is willing to go to make sure people will always get their groceries

Checkers60 has become one of many South Africans' favourite grocery delivery services. Their drivers have often gone viral for going the extra mile to satisfy customers.

There have been recent floods in some areas in Cape Town recently and people thought about Checkers delivery drivers who may have to work. The photo reminded customers that Checkers60 drivers are always going to be there for them.

In a photo shared on Facebook by CapeFlatsStories, a creator emphasised how hard Checkers60 drivers work with Photoshop. In the picture, a Checkers60 delivery driver was no longer using a scooter. To deal with navigating a flooded area, he was in a canoe. The gent was edited to look like he was rowing a boat with a Checkers60 carrier box attached for the customer's groceries, manoeuvring through a flooded road with traffic.

South Africa applauds Checkers60 driver

Many South Africans were touched by a Checkers 60 delivery driver who continued working hard after being caught in the rain. In the video, the man worked hard despite the terrible weather, making sure that he would get groceries to a customer. People got to see how the man battled severe weather to get the job done.

SA applauds Checkers60 delivery drivers

The photo of the Checkers60 deliveryman navigating a flooded street amused online users. People commented that the photo was a hilarious depiction of how dedicated Checkers is to delivering groceries no matter the weather. Many raved about how Checkers60 delivery drivers have become beloved Mzansi icons.

Bev Rolfe was amused:

"Quick thinking and great marketing for Checkers."

Gregory Jantjies commented:

"Safer on the water than the roads😂🙆"

Elaine Potgieter was amused:

"Thank you for that picture. It made me laugh. ❤️ Just the storms aren't great. "

Samantha Kerchhoff suggested:

"Come rain or shine, we deliver, that should be their new slogan."

Wayde Maanie joked:

"Lol what's more funny is the people who's gonna believe this AI."

Jacqueline De Vos applauded:

"These men have become South African icons!"

Lenny Majeke gushed:

"Hardworking brothers."

