A lady noticed something hilarious on a grocery outlet's website and decided to share it on social media

She was browsing the Checkers Sixty60 grocery app when she realized the company's marketing team had a great sense of humour

After sharing her findings on TikTok, many social media users who hadn't noticed the app's funny subheadings before were thoroughly entertained

Checkers, one of the biggest grocery companies in the country, has joined the likes of Nando's in amusing Mzansi with catchy and fun marketing strategies, successfully drawing in more customers.

A young lady was so entertained after viewing Checkers Sixty60's site that she screen-grabbed a clip and shared it under her user handle @paulathea on TikTok.

Checkers Sixty60's amusing site

The clip shows a list of items sold at the giant grocery and liquor retailer loaded on the website. The items are grouped accordingly, and each group has a humorous heading.

On items such as perfumes, the heading is:

"Looking for a man in finance?"

They titled their home fragrance range:

"Very mindful, very demure."

Watch the video below:

SA loves Checkers Sixty60's content

TikTok user @paulathea's clip attracted many views, likes, and comments, as social media users could not believe their eyes; many wished to see the creative team, while others praised them for following trends.

User @Fadlyn Doman asked:

"Why do I have a feeling the checkers marketing team is being coached by Nando's marketing team 😂?"

User @Haywethu said:

"Checkers is having the time of their lives with marketing 🥹 I’d love to see the team behind this brand 😂"

User @Robin-Lee 🇿🇦 shared:

"Someone better give Checkers marketing team their flowers already."

User @N added:

"😂😂😂Ma2k are in charge."

User @Nadine commented:

"I just went to the app now. They even have Trini's Mac & cheese recipe on the app with the ingredients below, like this 😂😂"

User @Sindiswa noted:

"Checkers and Nando's honestly have the best marketing teams 😂😂😂 They have a great sense of humour."

