Ayanda Borotho shared an emotional story about falling pregnant at a young age

The star encouraged those going through tough times, reminding them that God can turn endings into new beginnings

Social media users praised the Sibongile and the Dlaminis actress' strength and Ayaphiwa’s beauty

Sibongile and the Dlaminis actress Ayanda Borotho recently shared a picture of her beautiful daughter Ayaphiwa on social media. The star spoke about her journey and how her daughter restored her dignity after being shamed for getting pregnant at a young age.

The doting mother who was praised for her previous post about self-worth and moving on revealed that she got pregnant at 21, and life was hard for her. Ayanda added that she was written off after falling pregnant with her daughter, but God saw her through. Part of the actress' moving caption read:

"Pregnant at 21, I was ostracised, shamed, and written off. Don't get me wrong, I didn't expect applause. Kodwa INkosi yangenzela uMusa kumnyama. God met me at my end. And said, "Here...start again. This child will push you towards your light."

She added:

"This is my daughter Ayaphiwa @ayaaa.ngu. God gave her to me to lead me to RE-ALIGN myself and strengthen because the comeback was no longer just for me, but for her and others. It's not over until God says it's over. Beginnings and endings belong to God alone. Your end may be God's beginning. Ungamungabazi uNkulunkulu."

Ayanda Borotho gives hope to the hopeless

2024 ended on a sad note for Ayanda Borotho, who lost her twin brother, Sandile Ngubane, on 7 November. The star has been open about dealing with grief and celebrating her first birthday without Sandile. Speaking to people who have lost hope because they are going through a lot, Ayanda added:

"If you are in a dark place, just came to remind you...this time next year, things will be better."

SA reacts to Ayanda Borotho's powerful message

Social media users praised Ayanda Borotho for sharing her life story and giving hope to those who may be going through the same path.

Others could not get over the actress' daughter's unmatched beauty and striking resemblance to her mother.

@ayanda_fitguru commented:

"She’s so gorgeous, Bizo, like her mother. Unkulunkulu anibiyele njalo, and continue to use you & your testaments to shine the light nobukhona bakhe! #LoveAndLight ❤️"

@ladydkhoza wrote:

"She is so pretty 🔥🔥"

@snayeh_m said:

"She is so gorgeous😍😍 ufuze umawakhe🔥🔥🔥"

@sinezunguntuli noted:

"Beginnings and endings belong to God...Ungamungabazi UNkulunkulu."

@thandi_tab wrote:

"❤️‍🔥🥹 The message in the caption - sealed by the last statement! Whew! 👏🙌 Thank you Cc- Umhle uNtombooo 🔥🔥🔥"

