Former slay queen Nicole Nyaba has reportedly joined the famous Shembe church

A once prominent figure in Gauteng nightlife, she has reportedly left her baddie days behind and found fulfillment in the church

Reactions to her change of heart were mixed, with netizens debating over her intentions

It is said that former club hostess Nicole Nyaba left the nightlife for the church and has never looked back.

Nicole Nyaba joins major church

Nicole Nyaba has reportedly joined the Nazareth Baptist Church, known famously as the Shembe church.

She was once the it girl in local nightlife, hosting at some of the most sought-after nightclubs and rolling with the country's biggest stars. She was also rumoured to have dated late rapper AKA.

However, things took a turn after their relationship ended, forcing her to lay low and focus on herself and personal growth.

She had since attempted to further her studies, and, according to BuzzLife News, even fixed her relationship with her family and is proud of who she is now:

"She had a public fallout with them some years ago. They have now reunited, and she is back going to church.

"She is very proud. She goes to church every chance she gets."

Before her move, Nyaba spoke about her relationship with AKA on 31 August 2022, claiming that the rapper "ruined her life" and set her back.

Briefly News reported a day later on the Supa Mega's reaction to his ex's comments. At the time, the late rapper had started dating Nadia Nakai.

A picture of Nicole Nyaba in church regalia was posted by gossipmonger, Saltiesunmasked, on 7 July 2025:

Mzansi reacts to Nicole Nyaba's dramatic change

South Africans said Nicole looked "healed" and may have turned over a new leaf:

nomondethobejan said:

"She looks so clean, yoh, the church truly cleansed her."

Mcloopz_ wrote:

"I'm proud of her."

hi_ayanda commented:

"She looks well-rested and healthier."

BabablacksheepK showed love to Nicole Nyaba:

"I hope she finds her peace. I used to love Nicole so much."

Meanwhile, others claimed Nicole was looking to get married, while some questioned the pipeline from baddie to church-goer after the likes of Faith Nketsi and Kefilwe Mabote publicly declared their devotion to God.

Even Mihlali Ndamase was blasted after she shared a glimpse into her spiritual journey.

AzzurroPeroni said:

"The final stage is to go to church."

Thand_lee was shocked:

"I didn’t see this one coming."

BigGxabashe wrote:

"A new problem we’re experiencing is the influx of baddies going to our church for all the wrong reasons; it needs to stop."

Skati_guru posted:

"She will find a fool who will marry her."

mpumi_h claimed:

"She wants a husband."

