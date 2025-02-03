Kefilwe Mabote has been baptised, and her video is making the rounds on social media

The influencer recently declared her devotion to Jesus Christ, but netizens said her behaviour was questionable

While some praised Kefiboo's spiritual journey, others side-eyed her with theories on a possible "master plan"

Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote shared a video of herself getting baptised. Image: kefilwe_mabote

A video of Kefilwe Mabote being baptised caused quite a buzz on social media after she recently found God.

Kefilwe Mabote gets baptised

Shortly after declaring her devotion to Jesus Christ, Kefilwe "Kefiboo" shared a video of herself getting baptised.

The influencer recently traded in her Versace to be clothed in the blood of Jesus as she begins a new journey to salvation.

Kefiboo posted a clip from her baptism ceremony, where she was surrounded by fellow churchgoers who helped her enter the new chapter of her life.

Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote shared a video from her baptism ceremony. Image: kefilwe_mabote

She joins a growing list of born-again Christians in the South African entertainment industry, including her friend Cassper Nyovest.

Twitter (X) user XGossipking shared a video from the ceremony:

Mzansi weighs in on Kefilwe Mabote's baptism

Netizens congratulated Kefiboo and hoped she would find peace and restoration in God:

zinn_le said:

"I really do hope that this is real and she found Jesus Christ. Everyone can and should repent and surrender their lives to Christ. I wish her all the best in her journey."

blackchik__kb declared:

"There's joy in heaven when one receives God as their father and sins are forgiven. God wipes all your sins and you will be renewed and restored."

ron_can91 posted:

"What’s next is Jesus, Kefilwe made the right choice. Her plan is Jesus because Jesus saves."

LoveChr95721429 cheered:

"Jesus won a soul. Glory!"

Meanwhile, others were suspicious and believed Kefilwe may have ulterior motives:

TKwazi wrote:

"The things people do to get husbands."

TshepoDiamondD threw shade:

"Church money is forever, so she's planning her next heist."

Tshepisang13 posted:

"Congratulations on salvation and secretly securing the bag."

Dr_northwest added:

"Pastors' wives should be worried now cause she has new targets."

mahlomzi claimed:

"She is now after the pastor, do you guys see this? Get the bag, sis."

shaz___m speculated:

"Maybe she’s dating the pastor."

Kefilwe Mabote speaks about her marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kefilwe Mabote speaking about her failed marriage.

The influencer revealed that she joined a polygamous union that sadly ended in tears.

