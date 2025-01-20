Influencer Kefilwe “Kefiboo” Mabote Reveals She Was a 2nd Wife on ‘Young Famous and African’
- Kefilwe Mabote recently opened up about having once accepted to be a second wife
- The luxury influencer addressed her failed marriage and controversial lobola and traditional wedding ceremonies
- This comes after Kefiboo officially joined the cast of Young Famous and African, and her once-dubbed "fake marriage" had tweeps chirping
Kefilwe Mabote finally addressed her controversial marriage and revealed that she was in a polygamous union.
Kefilwe Mabote addresses "fake" marriage
The latest face in the Young Famous and African family, Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote, came in guns blazing with drama and tea about her personal life.
The luxury influencer finally addressed the topic surrounding her past marriage, in which she now reveals she was her husband's second wife.
The marriage in question was widely publicised and picked apart by netizens, who claimed it was a ruse for engagement. However, Kefi revealed in the show's latest episode that it was real, although it ultimately ended in tears.
Here's what Mzansi said about Kefiboo's marriage
Netizens still aren't convinced that Kefiboo was actually married, with others criticising her for being in a polygamous marriage:
LindyZann wasn't impressed:
"Kefilwe Mabote chose to be a second wife. How? Why? Imagine having that type of beauty and still choosing to be a man’s second wife."
yandisamvila24 said:
"But Kefilwe did fake her marriage though. And she proved the allegations to be true, with that straatmate behaviour."
DivaThabisa was stunned:
"Are you sure Kefilwe is 34 years old? She looks and sounds 40. Why would she date a married man and expect the lobola journey to go smoothly?"
Felicity_Tchaba posted:
"Kefilwe couldn’t make the 'divorce' story sound real? What terrible acting my goodness."
CeciliaMunyai added:
"Nothing gets to Kefilwe than people saying her marriage was fake."
Fans criticise Quinton Masina's engagement
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Quinton Masina proposing to his long-term girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.
The engagement raised questions online as netizens claimed the Metro FM presenter was pressured into popping the question:
SarahKarrolina said:
"I know a shut-up ring when I see one. Yikes."
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za