Kefilwe Mabote recently opened up about having once accepted to be a second wife

The luxury influencer addressed her failed marriage and controversial lobola and traditional wedding ceremonies

This comes after Kefiboo officially joined the cast of Young Famous and African, and her once-dubbed "fake marriage" had tweeps chirping

Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote claims she was in a polygamous marriage. Images: Instagram/ kefilwe_mabote, Twitter/ officialtwinny

Source: Instagram

Kefilwe Mabote finally addressed her controversial marriage and revealed that she was in a polygamous union.

Kefilwe Mabote addresses "fake" marriage

The latest face in the Young Famous and African family, Kefilwe "Kefiboo" Mabote, came in guns blazing with drama and tea about her personal life.

The luxury influencer finally addressed the topic surrounding her past marriage, in which she now reveals she was her husband's second wife.

Kefilwe Mabote says she was her husband's second wife. Image: kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

The marriage in question was widely publicised and picked apart by netizens, who claimed it was a ruse for engagement. However, Kefi revealed in the show's latest episode that it was real, although it ultimately ended in tears.

Here's what Mzansi said about Kefiboo's marriage

Netizens still aren't convinced that Kefiboo was actually married, with others criticising her for being in a polygamous marriage:

LindyZann wasn't impressed:

"Kefilwe Mabote chose to be a second wife. How? Why? Imagine having that type of beauty and still choosing to be a man’s second wife."

yandisamvila24 said:

"But Kefilwe did fake her marriage though. And she proved the allegations to be true, with that straatmate behaviour."

DivaThabisa was stunned:

"Are you sure Kefilwe is 34 years old? She looks and sounds 40. Why would she date a married man and expect the lobola journey to go smoothly?"

Felicity_Tchaba posted:

"Kefilwe couldn’t make the 'divorce' story sound real? What terrible acting my goodness."

CeciliaMunyai added:

"Nothing gets to Kefilwe than people saying her marriage was fake."

Fans criticise Quinton Masina's engagement

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Quinton Masina proposing to his long-term girlfriend, Kayleigh Schwark.

The engagement raised questions online as netizens claimed the Metro FM presenter was pressured into popping the question:

SarahKarrolina said:

"I know a shut-up ring when I see one. Yikes."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News