Kefilwe Mabote celebrated getting married on 19 January 2023, but rumours are swirling that there was more at play

People were raving about the media personality on social media, speculating about her supposed traditional marriage after one year

Most recently online users looked back at the moment after allegations that the marriage was not real

Kefilwe Mabote has tongues wagging on social media. The media personality was said to have gotten married in an epic lobola ceremony in January 2023.

Kefilwe Mabote is being accused of faking lobola a year ago, and Mzansi peeps were in shock. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Most recently, people debated whether Kefilwe Mabote's traditional marriage was real. The influencer's traditional wedding pictures are under scrutiny after recent allegations.

Kefilwe Mabote allegedly faked lobola

According to ZiMoja, unnamed sources close to Kefilwe Maboe alleged that she was never married. It is alleged that the pictures of lobola which went viral were for content purposes. The anonymous source claims that Kefilwe wanted to gain more popularity and also allegedly make her ex-boyfriend jealous.

Although the pictures included the Kefilwe family, the source said they were playing along because they knew that was how she made an income.

Who was Kefilwe Mabote allegedly married to?

ZiMoja also reports that the source said Kefilwe was never the third wife of a wealthy businessman. Instead, she was allegedly dating the unnamed entrepreneur. The source claimed:

"There was never a marriage, that entire thing was staged for content. The poor guy nearly lost one of his wives after she posted those pictures, the wife thought he secretly married her without her knowledge."

Lobola trends on X after Kefilwe Mabote accusations

People took to social media to discuss the allegedly faked traditional ceremony. Many people had a lot to say after the influencer's post made waves.

Online users had brutal takes as many were quick to believe the allegations. Briefly News has contacted Kefilwe for comment and awaits her response to the accusations.

@CozminoNtsomi commented:

"Whatever Kefilwe Mabote said in her prayers I copy and paste. Kutsho wena ungazi that it's fake lobola negotiations."

@Chu_justChu added:

"Kefilwe faked her Lobola negotiations?"

@Gqama_September said:

"Kefilwe Mabote is soo unhinged. Faking a whole lobola?"

@Kikiii________ remarked:

"Faking lobola negotiations for content; lying that you’re married— is a curse, a dark cloud on yourself. Yoh you might just need cleansing. WILD!! I need my fave Kefilwe to beat these allegations."

