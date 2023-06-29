A young woman joined in a TikTok challenge when she pretended to be the recipient of a request to be paid lobola

In the video, the young woman's parents read the letter, and the dad and brother instantly rejected it

Mzansi was behind the father and jokingly pointed out their favourite reactions

TikTokker @flamingo_zee1 pranked her parents when they received a fake lobola letter which her father immediately rejected.

A woman's lobola prank on her family almost gave her dad a heart attack!

A video posted by flamingo_zee1 shows her mother reading a lobola letter which she wrote to prank her fam.

Daughter plays lobola prank on parents

In the video, the mother reads the first few sentences of the lobola letter wherein the family says they would send representatives to conduct lobola negotiations in June.

The mother calls Zinhle and discusses who the man is.

The father looks surprised, and Zinhle is summoned.

The father does not have it and says the daughter must focus on school.

The culprit comes and pretends to be shocked.

The father interrogates Zinhle, asking her if she knows this man.

The mother wants to call the number on the letter, but the dad strongly rejects it.

"Who said we want to marry our daughter off? She must continue studying."

The mother wants to know what Zinhle thinks, and the men in the family are on one side.

Lobola is traditionally an important step a couple takes before they marry, something Zinhle's father thinks she is not ready for.

Lobola is also considered legally-binding in South Africa.

At this point, she reveals that she's pulling a prank, but she's the only one laughing!

Watch the prank here:

Mzansi find dad's reactions humorous

Netizens are taken away by Zinhle's bravery and stan her father's stern position on letting his precious angel go.

Some joke about their favourite quotes from the annoyed dad, while Zinhle's brother entertains others.

KeneilweMoeketsi quoted the part where Daddy funnily rejected them in broken Sesotho.

"Bafonele ubatshele siyaxolosa asibatsibi!"

Zinhle said that both father and son were not impressed by the prank letter. She said:

"Ubuthi omdala no baba khona abafune kuzwa litho."

Nelisiwemthimuny6 pointed out that the father was amazed that his daughter was even dating.

"uBaba uconfused nokuthula uyajola."

User1926726140247 said that the older brother acted like a deputy parent.

"Deputy parent yadinwa ukwedlula wonke umuntu."

Abuti Khutso was impressed by the father's parenting.

"Your father has trained Bonga very well. He doesn't even have to say anything."

Man shocked by daughter's prank lobola letter

