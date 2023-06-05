A TikTok video capturing a daughter's lobola letter prank on her father has taken the internet by storm, igniting reactions from Mzansi

The post, which quickly gained traction and trended, showcases the father's shocked reaction to the unexpected prank

The viral TikTok prank has generated diverse reactions from viewers, and many were impressed that he asked if she prayed about it

A father has been left speechless after his daughter gave him a letter that she was getting 'married'. Images: @mimi_matsolo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video featuring a daughter's prank on her father by pretending to ask for lobola has sparked a positive reaction from Mzansi.

Father's shocked reaction to daughter's lobola letter prank goes viral

Amanda Matsolo, who posted the video, which quickly went viral, has entertained viewers and sparked some cute reactions.

In the post, the daughter approaches her father, pretending that her boyfriend and his family are asking for lobola negotiations, a traditional practice in some African cultures where the groom's family pays a bride price to the bride's family. The father's initially startled reaction quickly turns into shock, not knowing how to handle the situation.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to viral TikTok prank, daughter's jokes with her dad about lobola negotiations

Many viewers found the prank hilarious and praised the daughter's creativity, but others were impressed with the dad's response.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to praise the father for being a God-fearing man:

@Phumzile said:

"Have you prayed about this thing...?"

@lusani mashamba commented:

"It’s the fact that he asked if you prayed about it."

@Bareng .Skay said:

"Give your dad a crown; he is king, and if you prayed."

@Mbali commented:

“Have you prayed about this thing?” Dad is asking the right questions."

@siphelelefumbata said:

“Have you prayed about this thing, Amanda? Your dad is the best."

@Lulabele commented:

"This is the first father to not react with anger or panic. He's asking the relevant questions and having a mature dialogue."

@Snenhlanhla Vilakazi said:

"Guys, what do you even write in the letter? I also want to prank my parents."

