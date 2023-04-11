A woman on Twitter showed people that she got married in a series of interesting pictures of what looked like lobola proceedings

The lady posted a picture of what looks like traditional Sotho lobola negotiations where she was all dressed up

Twitter users were fascinated to see the woman's special day until she shared an epic reveal in the comments

A woman shared a post that looked like she had a traditional lobola ceremony. The "makoti" shared her special day on Twitter.

A Sotho lady acted like she had her lobola paid and showed pictures of the process.

People who saw the post thought it was a beautiful special occasion. The Twitter post got much attention, with over 200 000 views.

Sotho woman "ties the knot" in Twitter pics

A Sotho lady, @bonolo55Sello, showed people that she was officially traditionally married. The tweep showed pictures of her "lobola negotiations" and included photos of her lobola on the table.

See the images below:

South Africans congratulate young woman who admits she's lying

Many people in the comments were fascinated by the entire process. Online users commented to let the woman know that she was lucky to go through the traditional process. As the post got more attention, the Twitter user admitted it was all a prank.

@NgitheV commented:

"Congratulations ngoaneso."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"You people are really busy hau."

@charliesgambino commented:

"Eh woow, but if it is something you want, may you receive it."

SA debates if educated women deserve higher lobola, peeps discuss African tradition

Briefly News reported that a post of a woman looking like she's at lobola negotiations with her degrees sparked a debate. People tried to decide whether the cultural practice should consider someone's education level to settle on an amount.

Peeps were at loggerheads about the value of education regarding lobola. People who disapproved of the post flocked to the comment section to voice their opinions.

Some people insisted that other aspects were more important. Legal Wise reported some factors considered when determining the lobola: age, how many children she has, employment status and her level of education.

