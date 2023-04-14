Best friends from Buffalo City are trending on TikTok because of how similar the pair look

The duo were born in the same month, grew up in the same area, and their families know each other well

Peeps were not buying that there were no blood relations between the friends and asked if they could question their parents

Best friends set the record straight. Images:@babyseewho/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Two besties have been the talk of the TikTok streets after uploading a video of themselves. One friend known as @babyseewho on the social media platform shared a post detailing all the coincidences in their lives.

The post has gained over 250 000 views and close to 45 000 likes. Mzansi could not believe they were just friends - they had to be related.

The girls said that they used to have people tell them this.

Mzansi demands paternity test as besties look like twin sisters

People who watched the video were not convinced about their story. Some were asking for paternity tests. Meanwhile, others said they had the same style and hairstyle, which is why certain individuals confused the pair.

Here are some of the comments:

@Asenatin said:

"Your father needs to tell the truth."

@Thor commented:

"Moja love can fix this, easily."

@Sandi said:

"There are coincidences and then there are family secrets. This feels like a family secret."

@reletilekekana934 commented:

"Who’s father do you guys look like?"

