The city versus city village challenges have Mzansi in hysterics, with several ladies jumping on the trend

Tumelo Soqashe from KwaZulu-Natal shared a hilarious video of her version, and netizens loved her interpretation

Peeps could not help but laugh at how true the different versions are when you are in the city streets compared to working back home

Tumelo Soqashe's interpretation of the TikTok challenge of village vs city girl is pretty on point. The KZN beaut uploaded her video on social media, and people are impressed by how accurate her interpretation is.

Peeps from around the country identified with the post and said this is how hard women work when they return home.

The interpretation was quite funny.

Peeps were shocked at stark difference from glammed up to dressed down

People were amazed at how she looked in the village compared to when she was dressed up for a night out in the city. Women nationwide understood the struggle of how hard you work when you go back to the village.

Here are some of the comments:

@RONAN said:

"Tumelo, what are you doing in the village video, what is the name of that device?"

Bontle commented:

"I never expected to see that."

Sisipho said:

"Chile, is that you?"

Ollemam commented:

"The way you working the machine, it’s so aggressive."

Minenhle Zama said:

"My favourite trend is back."

@Precious said:

"You are too gorgeous for such hard labour."

@Leka commented:

"Her facial expressions."

