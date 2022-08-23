A video of a pretty lady who shared her before-and-after photos has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows a guy rejecting her based on her appearance and loud personality

The clip, which boasts over 200K views, later reveals how she looks now and it's a far cry from her tomboy years

One gent must be eating humble pie right now. This comes after a transformation video of a girl he once rejected for being “ugly” went viral and left many citizens in awe.

TikTok user Dorothy Cornelius @dorothycorneliusa took to the much-loved app to share before-and-after snaps of herself, showing how she looked a few years back versus now.

Dorothy Cornelius wowed netizens with her glow-up from her schooling days to now. Image: @dorothycorneliusa/TikTok

Source: UGC

She captioned the clip:

“He rejected me because I was ugly, a tomboy, and too loud.”

Dorothy may have been a bit rough around the edges in her youth, but this fine babe is quite a stunner who is sure to turn heads wherever she goes now. She does admit she is still loud though, lol.

Needless to say, her 9 688 followers and other netizens were pleasantly amused as the footage has over 200K views on TikTok.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Baby Rihanna wrote:

“Wow, I have been liking your videos and I didn’t know you completed my school.”

CillaBioh20 responded:

“We excel!❣️APPSANS!”

Nana Kwame said:

“This is the best I’ve seen so far❤️”

Vera Naa kai replied:

“This is madd.”

Dolly D commented:

“You are beautiful ❤️”

namina263 wrote:

“She has been beautiful since eiii...”

user9442087237270 remarked:

“This transition hits harder.”

