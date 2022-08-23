A beautiful woman took to social media to announce her wedding, however, she did not seem happy about it

Twitter user @Londii_Mhlongo used the word “kinda” when sharing the news, along with a questionable wedding pic

The people of Mzansi did not know whether to congratulate her or call for help as the post had them confused

Normally, a wedding is a happy day filled with love. One woman shared a snap from her big day that had people wondering if it was a funeral or a wedding, and her caption did not help the matter either.

Twitter user @Londii_Mhlongo had people puzzling over her wedding announcement as she did not look or sound happy.

Source: Getty Images

While there are situations where people get married for the wrong reasons or do not have a say in the matter… however, you then don’t go sharing your dismal matrimony on social media, do you?

Twitter user @Londii_Mhlongo shared a picture from her wedding day, announcing that she is “kinda” a taken woman. While sis looked absolutely stunning, not her nor her man looked too pleased.

“Kinda got married this weekend.”

The people of Mzansi try figure out what is going on

The fact that she said she “kinda got married” was enough to get people talking but it was the emotionless wedding snap that really set them off. Peeps had questions.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@StyleSALebogang said:

“Why don’t y’all look happy?”

@XalatiMzankomo said:

“It’s the “kinda” for me , Congratulations ... May God continue to bless & strengthen your union...

“You looked absolutely stunning ”

@David_Seriki_ said:

“Yeah, sort of congratulations.”

@Chris_Malwela said:

Baller buys bae a Bentley and she shows little to no emotion, has Mzansi convinced she’s in it for the money

In similar news, Briefly News reported that from this video, it is clear to see that money cannot buy you love… but it can buy you a bae, LOL! A man went out of his way to spoil his woman with a boujee whip and the biggest bouquet of roses and cash that you’ve ever seen… but the good sis did not seem like she was too pleased with the wild gesture.

When someone buys you a car, no matter what car it is, you should at least be a tad excited, no? This lady looked as if she was doing the man a favour, and it did not sit well with the people of SA.

Twitter user @misspee shared the video showing the ridiculously insane surprise, gushing over it. The woman in the clip smiled as if it was a casual snap, not like she had just been given a whole entire Bentley, a giant bouquet or red roses filled with R200 notes and a celeb-level paparazzi shoot. Kante, our stress levels!

