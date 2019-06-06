Are you planning on a wedding during these tough times? A word from expert event planners and experienced couples, “You can still stage your perfect dream wedding at a pocket-friendly budget!" This is by identifying some of the cheap wedding venues Cape Town has to offer. Due to this, all South African couples are spoiled for choice on different breathtaking matrimony venues in 2019 that perfectly suit their lifestyle budgets.

Finding affordable wedding reception venues in Cape Town can prove to be a puzzle walk in the capital city of South Africa. However, many couples still get to share their stories of some of the affordable wedding venues that provide an array of top-class matrimony services. You get affordable services from catering, flowers, cocktails, photography, among others. This article presents a detailed list of cheap wedding venues in Cape Town that are worth considering to save on cash and still achieve that dream wedding. Take a look!

Skilpadvlei

Skilpadvlei is one of the most affordable wedding reception venues in Cape Town. It is located in 7604 Stellenbosch, Cape Town and offers couples “Venue Free” services. Skilpadvlei venue is owned and managed as a family business. The owners, Joubert family, has invested in providing some of the standard matrimony equipment alongside the various optional catering services. These range from breakfast menus, lunch, and even late night dinners.

The building is surrounded by breathtaking scenes from the prolific garden that makes a perfect background for your camera crew. You are sure to have a minimum of 40 to and a maximum of 180 guests settled in a spacious hall that offers different designs and themed decorations. Skilpadvlei also offers buffet services with a rich menu that includes fresh farm produce for that South African traditional taste. Make further inquiries through the Skilpadvlei website or email at functions@skilpadvlei.co.za.

Delvera Wine Estate

Could you be the type of couple that is interested in finding affordable garden wedding venues Cape Town has to offer? The Delvera Wine Estate wedding venue is a great choice to consider. Located at Muldersvlei Rd, in Stellenbosch, Delvera offers that open space farm themed and tranquil matrimonial celebration recipe.

You get to enjoy the views of the South African Table Mountain, vineyards, amidst other beautiful backgrounds that are ideal for your wedding pictures. It provides garden ceremonies at a standard fee. Guests in attendance are settled under the Bedouin colorful tents in managed gardens. The garden’s capacity provides accommodation for 120 attending guests seating comfortably in the lavish Achona seats that can be dressed to themed colors based on Delvera arrangements.

Apart from the garden venue, the firm also provides a function venue that can hold 160 guests in the air-conditioned building that brings the rustic and vintage feel. You get to access secure parking space, bar, and wine, catering services, among other services provided by its team of professional service providers.

Zevenwacht weddings

Located in Zevenwacht Wine Estate, Langverwacht Rd, Cape Town, Zevenwacht Weddings offer two affordable wedding reception venues in Cape Town. For cheap wedding venues that require a maximum of 80 guests, Zevenwacht offers the site called “Lapa.” For about 100 guests budget wedding venues Cape Town venues, Zevenwach offers the place "Alfresco."

Imagine exchanging vows on an antic wooded building that is built above a lake! This is what you get when you chose Lapa. On the other hand, you must have a guest list of over 40. For 60 guests, you also get a dance floor to hold the after party. The Alfresco venue provides an ideal lake scenario hosting more than a hundred guests. With 190 guests, you get a dancing floor in a fully air-conditioned room. Zevenwacht offers you a 50% discount for matrimony celebrations carried out through weekdays. These include venue bookings that fall on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This makes it one of the affordable wedding venues Cape Town has to offer.

Backsberg Weddings

Located on the slopes of Simonsberg Mountains, Backsberg Weddings offers some of the best small to medium wedding venues in Cape Town. Apart from that, your guests will be treated to some of its homemade wine menus. The Backsberg garden wedding venue is surrounded by gigantic trees that make a great background for photo-shoots. Backsberg also provides the option of renting a readily available marquee tent services for open events that may require shade.

The spacious venues can host 100 to 1000 guests. Neville’s Place and Vat Cellar happen to be Backsberg cheap wedding venues Cape Town hosts. Neville's site is suitable for 50 to 250 people. Its beautiful ambiance from the wooden floor to the French doors and mountain views makes it a perfect background for taking photos. The vintage Vat Cellar is suitable for celebrations with fewer members. You also get to enjoy the various cuisines offered through its buffet menus.

Rickety Bridge

With a spacious hall that holds about 85 guests, Rickety Bridge venues in Cape Town offers you Franschhoek River and Franschhoek Mountain scenes. You are also provided with a spacious dancing floor with well-stocked bar services. Guests also get access to the private VIP lounge for private occasions.

Rickety Bridge provides you with necessary ceremony facilities that range from cutlery, comfortable chairs, glasses, tablecloths, among others. You also get access to a chapel where you can exchange vows before heading to the reception.

Brahman Hills

Brahman Hills happens to be one of the cheap wedding venues in Cape Town. Brahman’s event organizers are available to work with your plan and your budget to make an excellent matrimony service. Brahman offers three different types of packages for its wedding venue Cape Town packages. The first is the Valley View package that hosts 90 guests and gives you access to the chapel.

Furthermore, the 2nd Lake House package offers a total of 180 people in addition to the chapel and an exclusive glass house reception. The last is the “Build your own package” that contains almost 400 guests. This is a budget flexible opportunity for venues in Cape Town.

With the above cheap wedding venues that Western Cape offers, you are sure to come up with a list of the Cape Town wedding venues that best suit your budget. Remember, the venue is one of the key ingredients for preparing a memorable matrimony celebration. Consider factors such as distance, reception services, the photo-shoot, and of course, the cost of the different Cape Town venues.

