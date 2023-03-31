An innovative woman residing in Midrand, Gauteng, has turned a negative experience into one that inspired a lucrative business venture

The 26-year-old, who had her drink spiked, sells caps that can be used to cover drinks

Talking to Briefly News, Matokelo Notwane explained that she loved being of service to people and creating a safe environment for others

A creative young lady from Limpopo currently residing in Midrand, Gauteng has used the terrible experience of having her drink spiked to start an innovative business.

Matokelo Notwane creates caps for cups and glasses after being spiked. Image: Matokelo Notwane/Supplied.

In March 2023, the 26-year-old started a business, cleverly called ‘Khapped’, that sells cap covers to be used on beverages.

Matokelo Notwane was honoured in a post by the Kasi Economy Twitter page, that applauded her innovation.

Here is the post:

Talking to Briefly News, the entrepreneur explained that the drink caps are not aimed exclusively at women:

“I wanted to provide a piece of protection to people when for they are going out.”

Entrepreneur wants people to feel safe and unafraid of being spiked

Matokelo currently operates her business by herself, noting that she hopes to employ people as the business grows:

“Currently, I am running my business from home.”

The innovator has a trusted team who produce the items for her:

“I do not manufacture the khapped. However, I am working with suppliers who understand my vision.”

Matokelo dreams of a world where peeps can feel safe while enjoying themselves:

“My biggest aspiration is to be of service to people and create a safe space for South Africans, whether they're at a restaurant or just on a day or night out with friends.

“[I also dream of creating] sustainable employment, given the state of our economy.”

This brilliant businesswoman is going places and is an inspiration to many young ladies.

