A young woman who started from humble beginnings showed her rented space and how she decorated her shack

Shamie Bere from Zimbabwe asked for people to provide her with tips on what she needs to change in her home

While some praised her for starting with little and living within her means, others shared their views on what she needed to change to make it look neater

If you ask for advice from people on the internet, you better have thick skin to take it. This was the case for a young woman named Shamie Bere.

The lady shared a post on Facebook asking people their thoughts on her mkhukhu. Bere uploaded photos on the Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen group, which has over two million followers.

Bere said:

"First time posting my rental mukhukhu. Corrections are allowed. But no money to buy anything for now."

Here are some of the photos:

Netizens weigh in on the partial transformation of the mkhukhu

While some praised the lady for starting with nothing, others criticised the situation. People encouraged her to forget the naysayers and focus on the positives.

Here are some of the comments:

Boikiiey Vee said:

"Humble beginnings. I also started like this three years back and now I have my own place."

Boledi Nozi Masithe commented:

"That's where we all started ntwana yam, your place is very clean."

Ney Legofinally said:

"Great job. We all started here."

Some offered her advice on how to make the space neater:

Mia-anza Brenda Makhwara said:

"Try to remove groceries to be out of sight, in the bucket. What will you say if you hear koko, koko makhi ncela i cooking oil. They can see it they want it."

Khanyisile Rangoanasha commented:

"Organise your things hun and try getting a bigger mat ,thats all. All the best."

Sindiswa Shweni-Vundisa said:

"Use a big box or some crates to make a table. Even your groceries can be inside a box to make kitchen space more organised and avoid to put things on the floor. Otherwise we all started somewhere in life but just keep your place tidy."

