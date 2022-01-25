Who is Tyler ICU? Age, biography, family, songs, pictures, facts, profiles

Tyler ICU is a South African singer, DJ, and music producer. He works with Vyno, Steezy, Ab9 and more renowned Mzansi artists under DJ Maphorisa's Blaqboy Music. Working with Maphorisa has mentored and improved Tyler ICU's career development.

Tyler ICU is famously known as the Banyana hit-maker in South Africa. Photo: @Tyler ICU

His inspiration to join the music industry came from Dr Dre, the leading producer worldwide, in the early 2000s. One of Tyler's best achievements was producing Cassper Nyovest's Good For That hip-hop song and collaborating with DJ Maphoria in 2021's Banyana hit song. These two songs are therapeutic for a sad heart, tired body, and bored mind.

Tyler ICU's profile summary

Full name: Austine Baloyi

Stage name: Tyler ICU

Place of birth: Tembisa in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa

Career: Musician, DJ, and Producer

Nationality: South African

Height: 6 feet and 2 inches (188 cm)

Net worth: $150k-$500k

Instagram: tylericu (194k followers)

Facebook: (944k followers)

Twitter: (17.4k followers)

TikTok: tyler_icu (11.4k followers)

Call/WhatsApp: +27 83 983 5413, 0721935153, +27 66 295 3982, and 083 983 5413

Email: kulani.austin123@gmail.com and Bookings@Blaqboymusic.com

Tyler ICU's biography

Tyler ICU's real name is Austin Baloyi. The upcoming celebrity was born and raised in Tembisa, Johannesburg. So, what is Tyler ICU's age? Unfortunately, Tyler ICU's birthday, age, family, educational background, and relationship/marital status' information are currently off the record.

Baloyi prefers to keep his personal life to himself, for now, to prevent it from overshadowing his blooming career. Photo: @Tyler ICU

What is Tyler ICU?

The artist has never shared the meanings of his stage name. However, Tyler is an occupational name derived from tigele (English) and tieuleor (French), translated as tiles. It means "the maker of tiles" or "the tiler of roofs.

Tyler ICU's facts

The singer is gradually gaining fame beyond his motherland. His social platforms have over a million followers combined as of this writing. However, Baloyi does not have a YouTube channel for now. Here are several facts about his life:

Baloyi fell in love with music at a tender age and began making beats at age 10. The singer's music career officially began in 2006 when he was still a teenager. He works for DJ Maphorisa's Blaqboy Music label. His best works, Cassper Nyovest's Good for That, and his collabo with Maphorisa, Banyana, have over 2.2 million and more than 3.3 million YouTube views, respectively. Baloyi's producing skills are also evident in his clients' beats. He has served many Mzansi artists, including Shasha, Riky Rick, Sir Trill, King Monada, Kabza De Small, and DJ Maphorisa. He is open to more music projects and collaborations from South Africa and beyond artists. Baloyi shares his contact details (emails and phone numbers) on his bios on social media accounts.

Baloyi's songs are trending on leading music download and streaming sites in South Africa like Spotify. Photo: @Tyler ICU

Tyler ICU's songs

Most of his songs have a mind-soothing touch of the Amapiano effect. No wonder millions of people play them on YouTube. The singer currently has two albums, Amapiano Effect and Money Heist, and worked on several tracks in the past, such as:

Izolo

Wami

Beer Tam

Bella Ciao

Amanzi

Need You

Will Find Love

My Love is Gone

Awutholakali

My Dali

Ama2k

Sofa Si Lahlane

Lovely

Kuyashisha

Amaphupho

iMali

Watchu Need

Transparent

Infatuation

Kwarentin

Call Me

With This Love

NUNU

Tashkuma

Sthandwa

Pina Tsa Ko Kasi

Ungazincishi

In Your Mind

You can examine Tyler ICU's producing skills from his clients' songs. Most of them are on DJ Maphorisa and the clients' YouTube channels. Photo: @Tyler ICU

Tyler ICU's pictures

The artist doesn't share his daily life on social media. Moreover, he neither posts his loved ones nor tags them. However, a glimpse at his pictures will tell something about his personality. Here are some of his best shots.

1. The celebrity's short hairstyles

Baloyi maintains fade haircuts with shaved side parts because of their chic finish. Photo: @Tyler ICU

Most modern men, but Baloyi, are obsessed with long and flowing dreadlocks that look healthy. Instead, he loves short haircuts that give him fresh and clean looks.

2. Baloyi's hair colours

The singer does not stick to specific hair colours. Any popping colour that matches his skin tone is fine by him. Photo: @Tyler ICU

It is not weird for men to dye their hair because the colours enhance their looks. Also, gone are the days when people conformed to natural and neutral hair colours.

3. He is an instrumentalist

A handful of his fans knows that he also plays the piano. Photo: @Tyler ICU

Besides being a DJ and music producer, the young man also plays the piano. The piano is excellent for any budding musician.

4. Casual vs official dressing code

Baloyi is a natural when it comes to being a fashion influencer. You won't miss one of two dressing styles to copy from him. Photo: @Tyler ICU

Baloyi mostly dons casuals, but that does not mean he has something against official clothes. On the contrary, his job description (an entertainer) requires him to be in comfy casual clothes for the better part of the day.

5. He is a camera person

Baloyi loves taking pictures, and the camera also loves him. His poses and background selections are always incredible. Photo: @Tyler ICU

It is unclear whether he loves paintings or is a painter. However, the drawing on the wall is stunning and the best background for a shot.

6. His charming smile

Baloyi's smile creates a relaxing atmosphere for people who want to approach him. Photo: @Tyler ICU

The singer's beautiful smile is among the first things people notice about him. Fans find him approachable and friendly because he smiles at everyone, regardless of who smiles back at him.

Tyler ICU is ready to take over the South African music industry if you let him. The young man is counting on your support for him to soar higher like an eagle. Therefore, buy his DVDs and listen/download his songs online.

