Who is Tyler ICU? Age, biography, family, songs, pictures, facts, profiles
Tyler ICU is a South African singer, DJ, and music producer. He works with Vyno, Steezy, Ab9 and more renowned Mzansi artists under DJ Maphorisa's Blaqboy Music. Working with Maphorisa has mentored and improved Tyler ICU's career development.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
His inspiration to join the music industry came from Dr Dre, the leading producer worldwide, in the early 2000s. One of Tyler's best achievements was producing Cassper Nyovest's Good For That hip-hop song and collaborating with DJ Maphoria in 2021's Banyana hit song. These two songs are therapeutic for a sad heart, tired body, and bored mind.
Tyler ICU's profile summary
- Full name: Austine Baloyi
- Stage name: Tyler ICU
- Place of birth: Tembisa in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa
- Career: Musician, DJ, and Producer
- Nationality: South African
- Height: 6 feet and 2 inches (188 cm)
- Net worth: $150k-$500k
- Instagram: tylericu (194k followers)
- Facebook: Tyler ICU (944k followers)
- Twitter: @Tyler_ICU (17.4k followers)
- TikTok: tyler_icu (11.4k followers)
- Call/WhatsApp: +27 83 983 5413, 0721935153, +27 66 295 3982, and 083 983 5413
- Email: kulani.austin123@gmail.com and Bookings@Blaqboymusic.com
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Tyler ICU's biography
Tyler ICU's real name is Austin Baloyi. The upcoming celebrity was born and raised in Tembisa, Johannesburg. So, what is Tyler ICU's age? Unfortunately, Tyler ICU's birthday, age, family, educational background, and relationship/marital status' information are currently off the record.
What is Tyler ICU?
The artist has never shared the meanings of his stage name. However, Tyler is an occupational name derived from tigele (English) and tieuleor (French), translated as tiles. It means "the maker of tiles" or "the tiler of roofs.
Tyler ICU's facts
The singer is gradually gaining fame beyond his motherland. His social platforms have over a million followers combined as of this writing. However, Baloyi does not have a YouTube channel for now. Here are several facts about his life:
- Baloyi fell in love with music at a tender age and began making beats at age 10.
- The singer's music career officially began in 2006 when he was still a teenager.
- He works for DJ Maphorisa's Blaqboy Music label.
- His best works, Cassper Nyovest's Good for That, and his collabo with Maphorisa, Banyana, have over 2.2 million and more than 3.3 million YouTube views, respectively.
- Baloyi's producing skills are also evident in his clients' beats. He has served many Mzansi artists, including Shasha, Riky Rick, Sir Trill, King Monada, Kabza De Small, and DJ Maphorisa.
- He is open to more music projects and collaborations from South Africa and beyond artists. Baloyi shares his contact details (emails and phone numbers) on his bios on social media accounts.
Tyler ICU's songs
Most of his songs have a mind-soothing touch of the Amapiano effect. No wonder millions of people play them on YouTube. The singer currently has two albums, Amapiano Effect and Money Heist, and worked on several tracks in the past, such as:
- Izolo
- Wami
- Beer Tam
- Bella Ciao
- Amanzi
- Need You
- Will Find Love
- My Love is Gone
- Awutholakali
- My Dali
- Ama2k
- Sofa Si Lahlane
- Lovely
- Kuyashisha
- Amaphupho
- iMali
- Watchu Need
- Transparent
- Infatuation
- Kwarentin
- Call Me
- With This Love
- NUNU
- Tashkuma
- Sthandwa
- Pina Tsa Ko Kasi
- Ungazincishi
- In Your Mind
Tyler ICU's pictures
The artist doesn't share his daily life on social media. Moreover, he neither posts his loved ones nor tags them. However, a glimpse at his pictures will tell something about his personality. Here are some of his best shots.
1. The celebrity's short hairstyles
Most modern men, but Baloyi, are obsessed with long and flowing dreadlocks that look healthy. Instead, he loves short haircuts that give him fresh and clean looks.
2. Baloyi's hair colours
It is not weird for men to dye their hair because the colours enhance their looks. Also, gone are the days when people conformed to natural and neutral hair colours.
3. He is an instrumentalist
Besides being a DJ and music producer, the young man also plays the piano. The piano is excellent for any budding musician.
4. Casual vs official dressing code
Baloyi mostly dons casuals, but that does not mean he has something against official clothes. On the contrary, his job description (an entertainer) requires him to be in comfy casual clothes for the better part of the day.
5. He is a camera person
It is unclear whether he loves paintings or is a painter. However, the drawing on the wall is stunning and the best background for a shot.
6. His charming smile
The singer's beautiful smile is among the first things people notice about him. Fans find him approachable and friendly because he smiles at everyone, regardless of who smiles back at him.
Tyler ICU is ready to take over the South African music industry if you let him. The young man is counting on your support for him to soar higher like an eagle. Therefore, buy his DVDs and listen/download his songs online.
READ ALSO: Who is Nikko Jenkins? Age, wife, sister, father, interview, execution date, worth
Briefly.co.za also shared Nikko Jenkins' bio. He confessed to killing four people within ten days of being released from jail.
Nikko began doing crazy body mutilations after the court gave him a death sentence. For instance, he tried to make his manhood take the shape of an Egyptian god/idol.
Source: Briefly News