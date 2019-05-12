Zunaid Moti's biography: wife, house, father, cars and net worth

South Africa has produced some of the best business minds in the world today. Zunaid Moti is such a person. Intelligent, astute and successful, Moti is the quintessential young wealthy gentleman. He is the chairperson of the Moti Group and undoubtedly one of South Africa's richest people. But wait, he did not have it all from the beginning.

Chairman of South African Moti Group Zunaid Moti speaks during an interview during the launch of an Aluminothermic Plant. Photo: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Zunaid Moti profile summary

Name: Zunaid Abbas Moti

Zunaid Abbas Moti Date of birth: 1974

1974 Age: 48 years old

48 years old Place of birth: South Africa

South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Religion: Islam

Islam Profession: Businessman, investor, and entrepreneur

Businessman, investor, and entrepreneur School/college: St. Albans College in Pretoria

St. Albans College in Pretoria Height (approximately): 5feet 9 inches

5feet 9 inches Weight (approximately): 72kg

72kg Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brown

Zunaid Moti biography

How old is Zunaid Moti? Zunaid Moti was born in 1974 and came from Makopane. He is currently 48 years old.

He grew up in a family that struggled with money, so he had to clean his school bus during the weekend to earn himself and her sister a spot to and from the school. Zunaid father owned a colossal dealership business in Mokopane.

He went to a local school for his primary and secondary studies, and later attended St Alban's College in Pretoria, where he graduated and entered the job market.

Zunaid Moti career and business

The businessman has always been a dreamer since day one. His desire to become rich can be traced back to school when he was asked to choose a topic to write an essay on. Zunaid chose When I am a millionaire, I will..., which he wrote a brief yet prophetic piece. He wrote, "get my PA to write this for me". Unfortunately, he failed the test, but his desire came true when he was barely 22.

His confidence, hard work and ability to tackle life head-on exposed him to opportunities he used to his advantage. For example, thanks to his relationship with his mentor, the businessman made more than 40 million Rands from selling shares of a business.

His innate belief is that an entrepreneur is a person whose life has cornered him and has no other choice than to find a way out of their predicament.

Moti got into business for the first time when he left high school. First, he formed Future Seal, which offered waterproofing services to commercial buildings. Then, he sold his business and moved on to the next. His next company was filling stations.

At this point, he mastered the secret of success in creating cash flow, a principle he has used in all his business ventures. He said that when he started witnessing cash flows into his business, he forgot all about the cost of sales and started focusing on the cash flow.

The investor made his first appearances in public through Future Fin - a company that provided funding for luxury vehicles, private jets, and yatches. He later moved into the property market, where he chaired Abalengani Group, which saw him develop luxury golf estate Nondela.

In 2009, Abalengani got caught up in the recession and found it difficult to service its debt worth R1.5B to Investec.

In 2012, the businessman was arraigned in court allegedly for being involved in plans to murder a business person and armed robbery. Then, in a new turn of events, Zunaid Moti's bodyguards lodged three cases against the Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan at the Bramley police stations in northern Johannesburg.

Despite all these bad presses, the Moti Group grows and expands. Moti Group is a diversified company dealing with property development, car financing, security services, aviation, mining, and transport and logistics.

Moti has invested heavily in Zimbabwe from pharmaceuticals to properties, fertilizers, chrome mining, and fuel distribution. According to him, the group is earning well from its chrome mining activities.

How much is Zunaid Moti worth?

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) stands next to Chairman of South African Moti Group Zunaid Moti (L) during the launch of an Aluminothermic Plant. Photo: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

Even though Zunaid Moti net worth is kept under wraps, it is apparent that he has immense wealth. Specific sources claim that he is worth $35 to $40 million.

Zunaid Moti’s family

Who is Zunaid Moti married to? Not much is known about Zunaid Moti wife and his family because he is a private man.

However, Moti has admitted to loving his family and prioritizing them in everything he does on several occasions. He allocates time in his busy weekly schedule for his family. He believes that the memory you create matters because no one wishes to have spent more time in the office when they are on their death bed.

Zunaid’s legal troubles

Zunaid Moti was reportedly arrested in August 2018 in a theft and robbery case. Moti was issued an Interpol red notice because of defrauding Ailibek Isaaev, a former partner in their South African FerroChrome smelter business. What was he accused of exactly?

The famous businessman was accused of stealing a pink diamond that is quite rare and costly (R500-million). According to reports, he spent five months in jail and was released in January 2019.

Also, in 2010, the Abalengani Group made a property deal with Elidoug investments only to discover later that the property was sold illegally without following the proper protocols. Zunaid was in trouble once again after he and his partners attacked Naeem Cassim one year later.

Abalengani Group was also accused of making a fraudulent business deal when Investec was accused of defrauding another company to save it. The Abalengani had entered an agreement with Investec of R.1.5 billion.

Zunaid Moti cars and house

Zunaid has good taste in cars and houses. He also owns a home, shown in the YouTube video above. The video is an aerial view of Zunaid Moti house, showing the compound and its neighbourhood.

Quick facts about Zunaid Moti

Who is Zunaid Moti? Zunaid is a famous and wealthy businessman, entrepreneur and investor from South Africa.

How old is Zunaid? Zunaid was born in 1974 and is 48 years old as of 2022.

What is Zunaid Moti’s profession? The wealthy South African is a businessman and investor with interests in various sectors of the economy.

Who is the Moti family in South Africa? The Moti family is one of the most successful businesswise in South Africa and is headed by businessman Zunaid Moti.

What does the Moti group do? The Moti Group is a diversified company with business interests in mining, transport, logistics, car financing, property development and more.

What is Zunaid Moti net worth? Zunaid Moti is rich, but his net worth is still under review. However, various sources claim that he has an estimated net worth of $35 to $40 million.

Even though Zunaid Moti keeps much to himself regarding family and personal life, he is a winner. Creating wealth is always tricky for many, and anyone who can produce significant amounts should be appreciated. He is an intelligent and experienced businessman with a lot to teach the up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

