Claire Marino is best recognized for being the wife of retired NFL quarterback Dan Marino. They got married in 1985 and have celebrated more than 35 anniversaries together. So how well do you know Dan Marino’s wife? Please keep reading to discover more fascinating facts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Claire is best recognized as the wife of retired Miami Dolphins quarterback, Dan Marino. Photo: @Vallery Jean

Source: Getty Images

Dan played in the National football league for 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He is hailed as one of the NFL’s greatest all-time quarterbacks. His personal life is also as interesting as his professional life, and there is widespread interest to know the woman who has been with him since 1985. Claire Marino's biography below details fascinating facts about the wife of the legend.

Claire Marino’s profiles summary and bio

Claire Marino’s maiden name: Claire D. Veazey

Claire D. Veazey Year of birth: 1962

1962 Claire Marino’s age: About 59 years in 2021

About 59 years in 2021 Place of birth: Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, United States

Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence: Weston Florida, United States

Weston Florida, United States Nationality: American

American Religious faith: Catholic

Catholic Claire Marino’s height: Information unavailable

Information unavailable Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Married

Married Claire Marino’s spouse: Retired NFL legend Dan Marino (since 1985)

Retired NFL legend Dan Marino (since 1985) Wedding location: Trafford, Pennsylvania, United States

Trafford, Pennsylvania, United States Claire Marino’s children: Six, two adopted

Six, two adopted Profession: Information unavailable

Information unavailable Known for: Being the wife of retired NFL athlete Dan Marino

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How old is Claire Marino?

The celebrity wife was born in 1962 in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, United States, but her exact date of birth is not known. Her age is about 59 years in 2021. There is no information about her early life, parents, or siblings.

Who did Claire Marino marry?

Retired NFL athlete Dan (left) and his wife with their son Michael (centre). Photo: @Larry Marano

Source: Getty Images

She tied the knot with Dan Marino in January 1985 when he was still an NFL player. The couple is blessed with six kids. Daniel Charles, Michael Joseph, Joseph Donald, and Alexandra are their biological children, and they adopted Niki Lin and Lia from China.

Did Claire Marino lose a child? She has never revealed if she lost a baby but remained a dedicated mother of six.

Are Dan and Claire Marino still married?

Their marriage is still going strong after more than 35 years together. In 2013, news emerged of her husband having an affair with former CBS colleague Donna Savattere back in 2005. They even had a love child then but managed to keep it under wraps for seven years.

Claire Marino’s love child drama did not break their marriage. She was obviously offended by her husband’s actions but was not ready to forego what she and Dan had built together for over 20 years. Donna Savattere married someone else and is raising her own family.

Where does Claire Marino currently live?

She resides in Weston, Florida, the United States, with her lovely family. She and her husband also bought property on Fort Lauderdale beach in 2015.

Career

Apart from being the wife of NFL legend Dan, it is not clear what the celebrity spouse does for a living. However, she has done a great job raising six kids who are now grown up and independent. She is also actively involved in family businesses and charities.

Philanthropy

The retired NFL quarterback and his wife established the Dan Marino Foundation in 1992 to assist kids with autism. Photo: @danmarinofdtn

Source: Instagram

Claire and her husband Dan established The Dan Marino Foundation in 1992 to help children with autism, and other developmental disabilities learn to be independent. This came after their second-born son, Michael, was diagnosed with autism. Claire is the foundation’s secretary and treasurer, while Dan is the chairman.

Claire Marino’s net worth

Claire’s independent net worth in 2021 is not known. On the other hand, her husband Dan has an estimated fortune of $50 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Claire Marino’s marriage with NFL legend Dan serves as a great role model to new couples. The union has experienced ups and downs, but they did not let the downs break the bond they share. Her decision to stay was also good for the children.

READ ALSO: Michael Strahan net worth, age, children, wife, career, height, salary, movies

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Michael Strahan, a retired NFL defensive end and renowned television personality. His NFL jersey number 92 was retired in November 2021, and he still holds the record for the highest sacks in a single season after gaining 22.5 sacks in 2001.

After making waves in American football in the 1990s and early 2000s, he is now a multi-award-winning TV host and entrepreneur. Check his full bio for more on his remarkable story.

Source: Briefly.co.za