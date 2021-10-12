Tamiko Bolton: Everything you need to know about George Soros' wife

Tamiko Bolton is a Japanese-American businesswoman, yoga enthusiast, accredited pharmacologist, and humanitarian. She became popular when she first started dating the famous Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros in 2008, and they then wedded in 2013. George is a well-known hedge fund tycoon and is also one of the most successful investors in the world. How well do you know George Soros’ wife? Here is all you need to know about her.

Bolton has an independent and successful career apart from being a tycoon's wife. Her relationship with the legendary hedge fund investor received negative media attention because of their more than 40 year age difference which made her appear to be a gold-digger. What does she do?

Tamiko Bolton's profile summary and bio

Full name: Tamiko Bolton

Tamiko Bolton Year of birth: Between 1971 and 1972

Between 1971 and 1972 Tamiko Bolton’s age: 49 years on 2021

49 years on 2021 Place of birth: California

California Current residence: New York

New York Tamiko Bolton’s nationality: American

American Tamiko Bolton’s ethnicity: Japanese-American

Japanese-American Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: George Soros

George Soros Children: None

None Tamiko Bolton’s father: Retired naval officer Robert Bolton

Retired naval officer Robert Bolton Education: University of Miami (MBA), University of Utah

University of Miami (MBA), University of Utah Profession: Accredited pharmacologist, yoga enthusiast, entrepreneur, and humanitarian

Accredited pharmacologist, yoga enthusiast, entrepreneur, and humanitarian Known for: Being the third wife of legendary financier George Soros

Early life

How old is Tamiko Bolton? Her exact date of birth is not known, but various publications cite that she has a 42 year age difference with the 91-year-old George Soros. That makes her 49 years old in 2021. Tamiko Bolton’s family resided in California when she was growing up.

Tamiko Bolton’s spouse

The yoga enthusiast started dating Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros in 2008. They got engaged in 2012 and had an elegant marriage ceremony in September 2013.

Bolton’s marriage to the legendary tycoon is her second. She got married in the 1990s, but details about Tamiko Bolton’s first husband are not known. On the other hand, Soros was in two previous matrimonies that ended with divorce and five children.

How old is George Soros? The billionaire philanthropist was born on 12th August 1930 in Budapest, Hungary, and is 91 years old in 2021. He is 42 years older than his current wife, Tamiko Bolton.

Career

She once worked as a health education specialist and later became an accredited pharmacologist to fulfil her passion for wellness. She runs a successful internet vitamin and dietary supplement sales company.

George Soros’ spouse is a certified yoga instructor and has an online yoga business. Tamiko Bolton’s yoga website helps individuals understand the goodness of doing the spiritual exercise. She is also passionate about humanitarianism and is a partner in the Soros Fund Management. She and her spouse often support organizations tackling climate change-related courses.

Tamiko Bolton’s net worth

Bolton’s entrepreneurial ventures are doing well, but her net worth is yet to be made public. On the other hand, her spouse has an estimated fortune of $8.6 billion, according to Forbes. As of 2021, the veteran financier has contributed over $32 billion to humanitarian projects, making him the most selfless donor.

Tamiko Bolton continues to be humble despite being billionaire George Soros’ spouse. Since receiving unfavourable media attention in 2011 when Soros ex-girlfriend Adriana Ferreyr dragged her into the $50 million legal action she took against the billionaire, Tomiko Bolton prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. She does not have any social media accounts but remains active in humanitarianism and her online businesses.

