Most political commentators are known for their ability to host and conduct panel discussions. However, some rank higher, thanks to their ability to conduct debates in a saucy yet enlightening way. Such is the approach of renowned political commentator Tucker Carlson. He is believed to be very successful, which is why this piece will decrypt Tucker Carlson’s net worth.

Tucker Carlson is a renowned television personality who is best known for hosting CNN's popular political debate program Crossfire. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images



Besides interviewing celebrities and having some of the most distinctive conservative views, Tucker Carlson is also known for his iconic trademark tie. He has been gracing the screens for years, and fans are growing curious about his net worth. Join as us we unveil Tucker Carlson’s net worth in 2021 and his bio.

Tucker Carlson’s bio

He was born on 16th May 1969 in San Francisco as Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson. However, he was raised in Southern California. At the time of writing this, he is 52 years old. Who are Tucker Carlson’s parents? They are Lisa McNear and Richard Warner Carlson. Read on for more!

Tucker Carlson is the son of a famous former LA news anchor called Richard Warner. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Richard was an LA news anchor and Seychelles ambassador. Unfortunately, Lisa left when Swanson was six years old. His father married Patricia Caroline Swanson when he was ten. Patricia hailed from a wealthy family and was heiress to the Swanson Enterprises.

McNear went to Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut and graduated with a history degree in 1991. He is of English, Swedish, German, Swiss-Italian, Irish, Scottish, distant Dutch, and Portuguese descent.

Career

McNear started his journalism career in Policy Preview and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Soon after, he landed gigs as a columnist at New York Magazine and Reader’s Digest. He has also worked for The New Republic, Esquire, The New York Times Magazine, The Daily Beast, and The Weekly Standard.

Tucker Carlson has worked for numerous companies, such as The New York Times, Esquire, and The New Republic. Photo: Janos Kummer/Getty Images



He began his TV career as a host in CNN in one of the most famous of Tucker Carlson’s TV shows, Crossfire. However, he went viral after his controversial interview with comedian Jon Stewart. Most people believe the contentious interview was the reason for the show’s cancellation soon after. He has worked with networks like MSNBC and Fox News, where he currently works.

Tucker Carlson’s net worth

The TV personality has a decent net worth. It accumulates from various ventures. They include:

1. Job at Fox news

Tucker Carlson’s salary at Fox is $6 million. Although the figure seems high, remember that he replaced Bill O’Reilly, whose annual earnings from Fox were $20 million. However, it appears that Carlson is already outperforming O’Reilly.

2. The Tucker Carlson Tonight show

The show focuses on spirited debates across the political and cultural spectrum with special guests. So what is Tucker Carlson’s viewership? According to Forbes, the show is the most-watched cable news as of June 2021, with an average of 2.8 million viewers.

These views are more than his MSNBC and CNN counterparts combined. However, Tucker Carlson’s ratings of the show, according to IMDB, is 5.7/10.

3. Book royalties

Tucker Carlson is also a writer, with a New York Best Seller titled Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images



Swanson allegedly signed a $10 million book deal soon after landing his job in Fox News. The first of Tucker Carlson’s books was Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution. It was released in October 2018 and ranked first on The New York Times Best Seller.

He has also written a memoir, Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable and The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism.

4. Daily Caller

McNear and Neil Patel co-founded DailyCaller.com in 2010. It is a right-wing news and opinion property that they positioned as a conservative version of The Huffington Post. He sold a third of his stake to Patel in June 2020 for an unknown amount.

5. Real Estate

Most of Tucker Carlson’s profiles forget to mention his real estate investments. McNear has a home in Gasparilla Island worth $2.9 million. He has also had two houses in Washington D.C. and sold them for not less than $2 million each.

Tucker Carlson’s inheritance

McNear and his brother Buckley have been involved in a lawsuit about their mother’s estate for the longest time. Lisa was the beneficiary of an oil and gas partnership in rural central California covering 70, 000 acres of land.

The brothers thought the land’s royalties were invaluable. It turns out they were a minimum of $2.5 million. As a result, they sued their mother’s estate and are likely to bag a decent amount. The lawsuit is still ongoing as of this writing. Cumulatively, McNear has a net worth of $30 million.

Who is Tucker Carlson’s partner?

Tucker Carlson is married to Susan Andrews and they have four children together. Photo: Robin Platzer/FilmMagic



It is Susan Andrews. They met at the chapel of St. George School in Middletown, Rhode Island. They tied the knot in 1991 and have been blessed with four children. Does Tucker Carlson have a daughter? He has several. Tucker Carlson’s children are Hopie, Lillie, Dorothy, and Buckley.

Tucker Carlson’s latest news

McNear was, in September 2021, blamed by a Washington woman for her father’s death. She claimed that her father was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine because he had watched Tucker Carlson’s videos on YouTube with misinformation about the vaccines. However, Carlson has admitted to lying in his show.

Tucker Carlson’s net worth is a sky high $30 million. The father of four has acquired this fortune from his thriving online career and business ventures. As you can gather from the above article about him, he has accumulated this wealth through various projects.

