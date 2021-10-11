Josh Brolin: net worth, age, children, spouse, movies, TV shows, profiles

Josh Brolin is no new name in Hollywood. The famous American actor has been gracing our TV screens for many years now. His talent and skill have seen him grow to become one of the A-list actors today. His successful career has also seen him amass much wealth. So, what is Josh Brolin's net worth?

Josh Brolin speaks on stage during ACE Comic Con at Century Link Field Event Center on June 28, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward

The actor is estimated to have a net worth of about $50 million. He rose to the limelight after featuring in the film The Goonies in 1985. In 1986, he was featured in the films Thrashin, Private Eye and 21 Jump Street in 1987. Since then, he has appeared in various films and movies. How well do you know the actor?

Profile summary and biography

Full name: Josh James Brolin

Josh James Brolin Year of birth: February 12, 1968

February 12, 1968 Josh Brolin's age: 53 years

53 years Nationality: American

American Gender: Male

Male Career: Actor

Actor Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Kathryn Boyd

Kathryn Boyd Father: Actor James Brolin

Actor James Brolin Mother: Jane Cameron

Jane Cameron Siblings: Two

Two Josh Brolin's height: 1.79 m

1.79 m Hobbies: Racing and Surfing

Racing and Surfing Instagram: joshbrolin

How old is Josh Brolin?

Josh Brolin was born on February 12, 1968, in Santa Monica, California. This means that he is now 53 years old as of 2021. The talented and confident actor grew up on his father's ranch, legendary actor James Brolin, in Templeton.

How tall is Josh Brolin?

Josh Brolin is seen arriving at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

The actor stands at the height of 1.79 m. He has dark brown hair, and his eyes are hazel in colour. His height compliments his incredible physique.

Josh Brolin's career

Josh started his acting career in 1985, where his debut film was The Goonies. In 1986, he featured in the series Private Eye and Young Riders in 1989.

However, it was not until 1996 that he had a breakthrough in the acting world with Flirting With Disaster. Since then, he has made a name for himself on the big screen. Here are some more of Josh Brolin's movies:

The Road Killers

Bed of Roses

Into the West

Gang in Blue

Mister Sterling

Picnic

Hollow Man

The Dead Girl

It's the Rage

Flirting with Disaster

Into the Blue

Slow Burn

Night Watch

American Gangster

Grindhouse

No country for Old Men and Milk

In the Valley of Elah

Women in Trouble

OldBoy

Labour Day

How did Josh Brolin become Thanos?

Josh Brolin's Thanos character has also seen him soar to greater heights in his career. The actor played Thanos, the lead character in Avengers: Infinity War, who is about eight-foot tall. His role is to restore balance to the universe by getting rid of about half its inhabitants.

He is also the face behind Deadpool 2, where he played the villain. Unfortunately, Josh Brolin's cable character was not as interesting as his role as Thanos. He revealed that it felt like more of a business transaction.

Is Josh Brolin in The Outsiders?

In 2017, the actor was the face of Band of Outsiders, featured as a stylish cowboy.

Josh Brolin's awards and achievements

Josh Brolin is seen arriving at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

The actor has bagged several awards for his career achievements. Here are some of his notable awards throughout his career:

Independent Spirit Awards-Robert Altman Award: winner in 2015

Critics' Choice Movie Awards-Best Supporting Actor: nominated in 2015

Critics' Choice Awards-Best Acting Ensemble: winner in 2009

Critics' Choice Awards-Best Supporting Actor: nominated in 2009

Screen Actors Guild Awards-Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: nominated in 2008

Screen Actors Guild Awards-Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: nominated in 2008

Oscar-Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: nominated in 2008

London Film Critics Association-Best Actor: nominated in 2008

Vancouver Film Critics-Best Supporting Actor: nominated in 2008

National Board of Review-Best Supporting Actor: winner in 2008

New York Film Critics Circle-Best Supporting Actor: winner in 2008

Detroit Film Critics Society-Best Actor: nominated in 2008

Critics' Choice Awards-Best Acting Ensemble: nominated in 2008

Screen Actors Guild Awards-Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: winner in 2007

Golden Satellite Award-Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: nominated in 2007

Personal life

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd attend The Art Of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration - Heaven held on January 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The actor's first love was actress Alice Adair when he was twenty. They got married, but their marriage lasted only for six years. They have two children together, namely Trevor Mansur and daughter Eden.

In 2001, Josh was engaged to actress Minnie Driver. However, the couple did not make it to the aisle. In 2004, Josh met actress Diane Lane; the two got married but later broke up. Today, Josh is married to his former secretary and model, Katherine Boyd. The couple tied the knot in 2016. They are parents of two daughters.

Josh Brolin has grown to become a favorite to many. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment world. The future seems bright for the actor.

