30 great 90s actresses that stole the limelight: Where are they now?

The 1990s were made cool by hot 90s actresses who kept people binge-watching. There was a surge of talent at the time, and some of the best films and TV shows were released. What are the much-loved 90s actresses doing today? Keep reading for more.

Why are 90s actresses being sung about now? The sudden interest in knowing what the actresses are doing has been triggered by the remake of popular 90s shows and films.

Who were some of the most popular actresses in the 1990s?

The 90s had a surge of outstanding female stars. The following list contains 30 black and white actresses from the 90s who gained a lot of fans worldwide.

1. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay became a 90s darling when she played the role of twins Annie James and Hallie Parker in The Parent Trap, A Walt Disney Pictures movie. She continues to act and is set to appear in a 2021 Christmas romantic movie.

2. Beverly Mitchell

Beverly rose to stardom in the 1990s with her role as Lucy Camden in the 7th Heaven TV series and as drug addict Grace in The Crow: City of Angels. She later ventured into country music and continues to act. She is married to accountant Michael Cameron and has three kids.

3. Andrea Barber

Andrea is best recognized for her role as Kimmy Gibbler on Full House, an ABC sitcom from 1987 to 1995. Although Andrea has not been in many films, she continues to act, and her latest role is Principle Willingham on That Girl Lay-Lay (2021).

4. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union made her acting debut in the 1990s in several films, including She's All That (1999) as Katie and 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) as Chastity. Her career has skyrocketed since then, and she is now one of the most sought-after black actresses in Hollywood.

5. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer started acting in 1987 and had break-out roles in the 1990s. Her notable role of the 90s was as Rachel Green in Friends (1994 to 2004). She has since risen to become one of the most successful and richest Hollywood actresses.

6. Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell became an acclaimed 90s actress after playing Julia in Party of Five, a Fox teen drama series, 1994 to 2000. She also starred as Sidney Prescott in Scream, a slasher film franchise, from 1996 to the present. The Canadian actress continues to act and has several awards and nominations.

7. Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson started acting in 1983 but found Hollywood success in the 1990s. She got her breakthrough in 1993 when she was cast to play FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files Fox series. She still acts and has several films and television credits.

8. Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Hart was a 90s regular in both films and TV series. She starred as Clarissa Darling in Clarissa Explains It All from 1991 to 1994. Melissa later landed the role of Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. She remains a Hollywood darling, and her latest roles are the voice of Becca Chang in The Casagrandes (2019 to present) and Natalie in Dear Christmas (2020).

9. Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan rocked the 1990s with several movie and television roles. She gained international fame because of her lead role as Willow Rosenberg in Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003. Alyson never left Hollywood and currently voices Claire Clancy in Disney's Fancy Nancy. She also ventured into TV hosting and hosts Penn & Teller: Fool Us on The CW.

10. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle started acting in the 1980s and rose to become one of the best 90s hot actresses. She is widely recognized for these 90s TV series; All My Children (1993 to 1995) as lead role Kendall Hart. Sarah is still in Hollywood, and her latest project is Masters of The Universe: Revelation (2021) as Teela's voice.

11. Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik is one of the most learned actresses from the 90s with a PhD in Neuroscience. She is known for her lead role as Blossom Russo on Blossom from 1991 to 1995. She continues to act, and her recent role is as Kat on Fox's Call Me Kat (2021). Mayim is also an experienced neuroscientist and author.

12. Jessica Biel

Jessica started as a child actor in the early 1990s. She became widely recognized after starring as Mary Camden in 7th Heaven, a family series on The WB. In 1997, she played the role of Casey Jackson in Ulee's and won a Young Artist Award. She still acts and is involved in philanthropy work.

13. Tiffani-Amber Thiessen

Tiffani Amber is one of the actresses that made the 90s a great time to live in. She is widely recognized for her roles as Kelly Kapowski on NBC's Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1993 and Valerie Malone on Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1994 to 1998. She continues to act.

14. Keri Russell

Keri Russell played the lead role of Felicity Porter on WB's Felicity from 1998 to 2002. She was also the lead on The All New Mickey Mouse Club as herself from 1991 to 1993 and Malibu Shores as Chloe walker in 1996. She is still in Hollywood and has appeared in Wonder Woman, Dark Skies, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Antlers.

15. Shannen Doherty

Shannen was popular in the 90s for being difficult to work with and was branded bad girl of the 90s by several publications. She was forced to kill several of her characters because of her conduct. Her notable 90s projects include Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 1994 as Brenda Walsh, and Charmed from 1998 to 2001 as Prue Halliwell. She is still in Hollywood and is active in politics as a Republican.

15 forgotten actresses from the '90s – Where are they?

Not every star from the 1990s made acting their lifetime career. Some decided to follow other passions and have never reappeared, while others have made appearances once in a while. Here are the top 15 actresses.

16. Mara Wilson

Mara Wilson rose to international recognition as a child actor in the 1990s. Her most acclaimed role is Matilda Wormwood in Matilda (1996) and Anabel Greening in A Simple Wish (1997). She made her exit from acting in 2000 and is now a writer.

17. Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes was a favourite child actress of the 1990s. She made her debut in All That, a sketch comedy series, as the lead act. She then starred in The Amanda Show, a spin-off series for All That from 1999 to 2002. After having a successful career throughout the 1990s and the 2000s, Amanda retired from acting to deal with her drug addiction problem. In 2018, she announced her intention to return to acting but is yet to appear in any movie or TV show.

18. Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Fuller Olsen

The Olsen twins stole the hearts of viewers as child actors. They made their debut in 1987 on Full House at six months and took turns playing the role of Michelle Tanner. They were on the show until 1995. The Olsen twins appeared in a series of other films and movies in the 90s and early 2000s. However, they decided to follow their passion for fashion design.

19. Mackenzie Rosman

Mackenzie rose to fame in 1997 when she was cast to play the role of Ruthie Camden on 7th Heaven. She left the industry in 2013 after starring in several films and shows. She is now involved in horse competitions and raising awareness for cystic fibrosis.

20. Bridget Fonda

Bridget Fonda made her Hollywood debut in 1969 as a child actress. She had her breakthrough in the 1990s after playing Grace Hamilton in The Godfather Part III (1990). Other 90s films that made her famous include Iron Maze as Chris Sugita, Point of No Return as the Assassin, and Mr. Jealous as Irene. She quit acting in 2002 and is married to singer Danny Elfman since 2003.

21. Yasmine Bleeth

Yasmine's tenure in Hollywood began in 1980. She is best known for her role as Caroline Holden on Baywatch in 1993. She also starred as Inspector Caitlin Cross on Nash Bridges from 1998 to 2000. She was named one of the 100 Sexiest Women in the World by FHM for six consecutive years from 1996 to 2001. Ever wondered who was the prettiest girl in the 90s? Yasmine was also recognized by People in 1995 as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People. She has been married to Paul Cerrito since 2002.

22. Heather Locklear

Heather rocked the 80s and 90s. She is best known for her role as Amanda Woodward in Melrose Place from 1993 to 1999 and won various awards for the role. She became one of Hollywood's beautiful blonde actresses from the 90s after being named twice by People as one of the 50 Most Beautiful People. She continues to act, and her latest project is a Tyler Perry Drama called Too Close to Home (2016).

23. Jenna Von Oy

The actress is best recognized for her role as Six Lemeure on Blossom from 1990 to 1995. Since the 90s, she has appeared in a few other films and TV shows, and her latest project is Battle of the Network Stars as herself. She is also a musician, an author, and a mother.

24. Vanessa Marcil

Vannessa started acting in 1992. She is best recognized for her lead roles as Brenda Barret in General Hospital from 1992 to 2011 and Gina Kincaid on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1998 to 2000. She has since appeared in several Hallmark and Lifetime movies, with her latest project being Lifetime's My Stepfather's Secret (2019) as Tina.

25. Lark Voorhies

Lark Voorhies became a regular star in films and TV shows in the 90s. Her most notable role was as Lisa Marie Turtle on Saved by the Bell from 1989 to 1993. She has not been active in the industry since 2012 after appearing in Little Creeps as The Dean. She is also an author and has published three books.

26. Linda Fiorentino

Everybody knew Linda Fiorentino in the 1990s, and this was when her career was at its peak. She starred in popular films and TV series, including The Last Seduction (1994) as Bridget Gregory and Wendy Kroy, Jade (1995) as Trina, Men in Black (1997) as Lauren Weaver, and Dogma (1999) as Bethany Sloane. She has not appeared on screen since 2009 after being involved in an FBI scandal and being labelled difficult to work with. She sometimes posts her photography work on her website.

27. Tori Spelling

Tori rose to 90s fame with her lead role as Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210. Apart from acting, she is also an author and has released six books.

28. Leelee Sobieski

Leelee Sobieski was a loved 90s teen actress. She is known for Charlie Grace (1995) as Jenny Grace, A Soldier's Daughter Never Cries (1998) as Charlotte Anne, and Joan of Arc (1999) in Joan of Arc. She retired from Hollywood in 2012 and concentrated on her art career.

29. Andrea Barber

Andrea Barber is known for her role as Kimmy Gibbler in Full House (1987 to 1995). She then left Hollywood in 1995 but returned in 2016 to reprise her role as Kimmy in Fuller House, a Full House spin-off.

30. Tatyana Ali

Tatiana was known in the 1990s because of her role as Ashley Banks on NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She is still in Hollywood, and her latest role is as Mrs. James' voice in Fancy Nancy (2018 to present). She is also a talented RnB singer.

The 1990s were indeed great times to live in. Many 90s actresses had their breakthrough during this period. The memories created and talents nurtured will always be remembered.

