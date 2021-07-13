20 of your favourite Disney stars: Then and now photos, career and latest updates
From a very young age, Disney stars reach uber success. The Disney child actors are a big part of Generation Z's childhood. Adults also join their teenagers and children to watch the 2000s Disney shows. Disney child stars who made those movies are now grown-ups. Many are still in the entertainment scene. Are all your favourite Disney child stars married? Join us as we find out!
ABC's Dancing with the Stars Disney Night show on Hulu is a dance contest reality show for celebrities. The show has featured several famous Disney channel stars. Surprisingly, most actors dance better than professional dancers.
20 famous Disney stars: Where are they now?
How old are Disney channel stars? Most of this TV network's early 2000s child-actors fall in the 18-to-30 years age group this year. Some of them have dated within the Disney Channel circle of stars. Who got famous from Disney? Below are details about how the most famous Disney actors got into the industry and the Disney shows they performed in:
1. Brenda Song
The Disney child star was on Nickelodeon's 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd series in 1999, then landed a role in Disney Channel's The Ultimate Christmas Present film in 2000.
The singer/actress dated Trace Cyrus (singer) from 2011 to 2012. Brenda and Macaulay Culkin (actor) began dating in 2017 after calling off her engagement to Trace. Song and Culkin had her firstborn, Dakota Song Culkin, on April 2021.
2. Brent William
William Brent Unger was born on 15th October 1995. He featured in the Only with a Chance and Kickin' It series. His siblings, Erin Unger (sister) and Eric Unger (brother), are also actors.
The 25-year-old star and Angela Moreno's romance began in 2010. The couple got married in Paris in 2015. They are great parents to their sons, River and Devin.
3. China Ann McClain
The 22-year-old child actress now sings. She started her career at the age of 7 in a 2005 film titled The Gospel. Ann and her two sisters formed a music group called 3mcclaingirls.
The child actress forewent a role on the 2007Jump In! movie for Tyler Perry's House of Payne series. However, the actress has featured in other Disney productions like Hannah Montana (2009). She has never introduced a boyfriend to the public.
4. Cole Sprouse
Who is the most popular Disney Channel star? Cole Mitchell is the most famous former child star. He and Dylan Sprouse were born in Italy. The twins acted on Disney's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2005 to 2008. Before this, they had co-starred in multiple movies.
Neither Mitchell nor his Riverdale co-actor, Lili Reinhart, confirmed to fans that they were dating. The Disney child celebrity is currently dating Ari Fournier, a Canadian model and influencer.
5. Corey Fogelmanis
The child actor was on Girl Meets World in 2017. In May 2019, he featured in Ma and Hulu's Into the Dark. Both are fantastic horror movies.
Corey Fogelmanis' 2019 movies have made him more famous even though he never expected to remain a star in adulthood. In 2017, fans assumed he was dating Sabrina Carpenter.
6. Debby Ryan
The 28-year-old ex-child actress is from Alabama. The world knows her as Abby Jensen of the 2010 teen movie 16 Wishes. Moreover, the actress has recorded several theme songs for the TV network's movies.
Watch the Hollywood star in Netflix's 2020 film titled Horse Girl. Josh Dun proposed to her in New Zealand. The duo tied knots in December 2018 and announced it on the eve of 2019's New Year celebrations.
7. Dylan Sprouse
The child actor is now an actor and businessperson. Besides working with his twin, Dylan has also featured on several films alone. He was Lucas Ward in the 2017 thriller film called Dismissed.
Dylan's latest movie is the 2020's After We Collided romantic film. The actor met his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, at a party in 2019 and sent her an Instagram DM afterwards.
8. Jake T. Justin
The child star's career began in 2002 in television commercials. The actor was Max Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place in 2012. Before this, he was a voice artist for Nickelodeon's 2005 animated series, Go, Diego, Go!
Jake's parents own The Clarksville Inn in New York. The historic place was established in 1840 as a hotel. In 2016, he dated Danielle Ceasar, a fan who Twitter-stalked him for six years.
9. Karan Brar
The Disney celebrity featured on the Jessie series as Ravi Ross from 2011 to 2015. Brar lived in Los Angeles with his family before moving in with Sophie Reynolds and Cameron Boyce in May 2019.
Karan lost his roommate, Cameroon Bryce, in July 2019. Disney star Cameroon and Sophie Reynolds were dating. Karan got a tattoo to honour his late friend.
10. Laura Marano
The 25-year-old former child actress is also a singer. She was on Austin & Ally series as Ally Dawson from 2011 to 2016. In 2019, she acted on Bad Hair Day and Netflix's The Perfect Date movies.
The Hollywood star's first single, Boombox, came out in 2016. Laura and Austin & Ally's co-actor, Ross Lynch, were in love in the series but friends in real life. The actress is dating Thomas Macken.
11. Leo Howard
Howard acted Jack on Disney's Kickin' It comic from 2011 to 2015. He joined a martial arts class at the age of 4 and was the youngest student in his class.
Leo's music band is called Ask Jonesy & Company. He kept his love life private for years after splitting with Micayla Johnson. Leo began seeing model Madeleine White in 2019.
12. Miley Cyrus
The singer/songwriter started as an actress. Miley Cyrus' parents work in Hollywood. She acted as Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart in the Hannah Montana sitcom and movies.
The celebrity has dated icons like singer Nick Jonas and actor Liam Hemsworth. Liam proposed to her in 2012 and cancelled it in 2013. She dated more men before reconciling with Liam in 2016. They got married in 2018 and divorced in 2020.
13. Olivia Holt
The child star has acted and lend her voice to multiple shows, including Kickin' It, Girl vs Monster and Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast.
The actress/singer went into entertainment at the age of 10 as a theatre and TV commercials' actress. Her latest single, Meghan Trainor, came out in June 2021. Olivia Holt and Luke Benward were in a relationship in 2012. Her new boyfriend is Tony Ferrari.
14. Ross Lynch
The 25-year-old former child star comes from Littleton in Colorado, USA. Ross Lynch performed well on Austin & Ally as Austin Moon and the Beach series as Brady.
The former child actor and his girlfriend, Jaz Sinclair, act in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In the film, they are a young couple called Harvey and Rosalinda.
15. Sabrina Carpenter
The child actress is now a charming 22-year-old entertainer. Her first TV appearance was on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She then got a role on Fox's The Goodwin Games series.
Sabrina acted on Adventures in Babysitting (2016) as Jenny. She was a voice artist in Sofia the First (2013 to 2018) as Princess Vivian. Sabrina, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett are stuck in a love triangle.
16. Selena Gomez
Miss Gomez's first TV series was on Barney & Friends in 2002. She got into Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) and sweet movies like Another Cinderella Story (2008).
What Disney stars went crazy? She is among the many Disney stars who went to rehab. The star was in rehab because of being in a traumatizing relationship with Justin Bieber. The singer has dated celebrities like Nick Jonas after Bieber.
17. Skai Jackson
The child actress landed her first acting job at the age of 5 in the 2007 Liberty Kid movie. Skai acted as Zuri Ross in the Jessie sitcom from 2011 to 2015.
In 2020, child actors Jackson and Alan Bersten reached the 2020's Dancing with the Stars semi-finals. Since the 19-year-old star keeps her love life private, she might be dating or single.
18. Tyrel Jackson Williams
The Hollywood star is a familiar face on Disney. He appeared on Lab Rats as Leo Dooley from 2012 to 2016 and later acted in Pants on Fire. In 2005, the actor performed in The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie film.
The child actor was a voice artist for Disney's junior series, Jake and the Never Land Pirates. The actor's older brother, James Tyler Williams, is also a singer and an actor. Jackson's live life is private.
19. Vanessa Hudgens
The actress, singer, and producer started her career in the theatres. The child actor was famous for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical series from 2006 to 2008. In the series, Gabrielle dates Troy (Zac Efron).
Child actors Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met in 2005 and dated from 2010 to 2005. They were the celebrity teen couple of the decade. Vanessa stopped acting in Disney due to online controversies. She broke up with Austin Butler in 2020 and is currently dating baseball shortstop, Bryson Tucker.
20. Zac Efron
Child actor Zachary Efron is the most famous Disney male actor. He started acting as a guest character in TV series. The actor has featured in more films, including The Lucky One (2012).
Zac Efron and his long-term girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, broke up in April 2021. The actor has dated several beauties, including Lily Collins, Sami Miró, Alexandra Daddario, and Alex Bro.
