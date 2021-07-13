From a very young age, Disney stars reach uber success. The Disney child actors are a big part of Generation Z's childhood. Adults also join their teenagers and children to watch the 2000s Disney shows. Disney child stars who made those movies are now grown-ups. Many are still in the entertainment scene. Are all your favourite Disney child stars married? Join us as we find out!

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens of High School Musical. Photo: @net5.nl

Source: Facebook

ABC's Dancing with the Stars Disney Night show on Hulu is a dance contest reality show for celebrities. The show has featured several famous Disney channel stars. Surprisingly, most actors dance better than professional dancers.

20 famous Disney stars: Where are they now?

How old are Disney channel stars? Most of this TV network's early 2000s child-actors fall in the 18-to-30 years age group this year. Some of them have dated within the Disney Channel circle of stars. Who got famous from Disney? Below are details about how the most famous Disney actors got into the industry and the Disney shows they performed in:

1. Brenda Song

The teenage Brenda Present. Photo: @Toby Canham

Source: Getty Images

The Disney child star was on Nickelodeon's 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd series in 1999, then landed a role in Disney Channel's The Ultimate Christmas Present film in 2000.

Actress Brenda standing on a red carpet. Photo: @Eloy Ramirez

Source: Facebook

The singer/actress dated Trace Cyrus (singer) from 2011 to 2012. Brenda and Macaulay Culkin (actor) began dating in 2017 after calling off her engagement to Trace. Song and Culkin had her firstborn, Dakota Song Culkin, on April 2021.

2. Brent William

Brent in a checked shirt. Photo: @Craig Sjodin

Source: Getty Images

William Brent Unger was born on 15th October 1995. He featured in the Only with a Chance and Kickin' It series. His siblings, Erin Unger (sister) and Eric Unger (brother), are also actors.

Hollywood actor Brent is married. Photo: @billyunger

Source: Instagram

The 25-year-old star and Angela Moreno's romance began in 2010. The couple got married in Paris in 2015. They are great parents to their sons, River and Devin.

3. China Ann McClain

Mcclain was born in Georgia, USA. Photo: @DisneyChannelFrance

Source: Facebook

The 22-year-old child actress now sings. She started her career at the age of 7 in a 2005 film titled The Gospel. Ann and her two sisters formed a music group called 3mcclaingirls.

Mcclain attending a summit in Los Angeles. Photo: @Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The child actress forewent a role on the 2007Jump In! movie for Tyler Perry's House of Payne series. However, the actress has featured in other Disney productions like Hannah Montana (2009). She has never introduced a boyfriend to the public.

4. Cole Sprouse

Cole has an identical twin brother. Photo: @Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Who is the most popular Disney Channel star? Cole Mitchell is the most famous former child star. He and Dylan Sprouse were born in Italy. The twins acted on Disney's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2005 to 2008. Before this, they had co-starred in multiple movies.

Hollywood star Cole attending the 2019 People's Choice Awards. Photo: @Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Neither Mitchell nor his Riverdale co-actor, Lili Reinhart, confirmed to fans that they were dating. The Disney child celebrity is currently dating Ari Fournier, a Canadian model and influencer.

5. Corey Fogelmanis

Fogelmanis was at the El Capitan theatre. Photo: @Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The child actor was on Girl Meets World in 2017. In May 2019, he featured in Ma and Hulu's Into the Dark. Both are fantastic horror movies.

Corey was at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Corey Fogelmanis' 2019 movies have made him more famous even though he never expected to remain a star in adulthood. In 2017, fans assumed he was dating Sabrina Carpenter.

6. Debby Ryan

The child actress was at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank. Photo: @David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The 28-year-old ex-child actress is from Alabama. The world knows her as Abby Jensen of the 2010 teen movie 16 Wishes. Moreover, the actress has recorded several theme songs for the TV network's movies.

Debby was at the 2019 Paris Fashion Week in Paris. Photo: @Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Watch the Hollywood star in Netflix's 2020 film titled Horse Girl. Josh Dun proposed to her in New Zealand. The duo tied knots in December 2018 and announced it on the eve of 2019's New Year celebrations.

7. Dylan Sprouse

Dylan was at an event in California. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

The child actor is now an actor and businessperson. Besides working with his twin, Dylan has also featured on several films alone. He was Lucas Ward in the 2017 thriller film called Dismissed.

Dylan attending an event at Houston Hall. Photo: @Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Dylan's latest movie is the 2020's After We Collided romantic film. The actor met his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, at a party in 2019 and sent her an Instagram DM afterwards.

8. Jake T. Justin

Jake is an actor and voice artist. Photo: @BRAVO (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The child star's career began in 2002 in television commercials. The actor was Max Russo on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place in 2012. Before this, he was a voice artist for Nickelodeon's 2005 animated series, Go, Diego, Go!

Jake dated his fan. Photo: @jaketaustin

Source: Instagram

Jake's parents own The Clarksville Inn in New York. The historic place was established in 1840 as a hotel. In 2016, he dated Danielle Ceasar, a fan who Twitter-stalked him for six years.

9. Karan Brar

Brar has Indian origin. Photo: @DisneyChannelItalia

Source: Facebook

The Disney celebrity featured on the Jessie series as Ravi Ross from 2011 to 2015. Brar lived in Los Angeles with his family before moving in with Sophie Reynolds and Cameron Boyce in May 2019.

Brar was the late Cameroon Bryce's roommate. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Karan lost his roommate, Cameroon Bryce, in July 2019. Disney star Cameroon and Sophie Reynolds were dating. Karan got a tattoo to honour his late friend.

10. Laura Marano

Marano at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards. Photo: @Image Group LA

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old former child actress is also a singer. She was on Austin & Ally series as Ally Dawson from 2011 to 2016. In 2019, she acted on Bad Hair Day and Netflix's The Perfect Date movies.

Marano at GRAMMY Luncheon in Los Angeles. Photo: @Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

The Hollywood star's first single, Boombox, came out in 2016. Laura and Austin & Ally's co-actor, Ross Lynch, were in love in the series but friends in real life. The actress is dating Thomas Macken.

11. Leo Howard

World champion, Matt Mullins, taught child star Leo martial arts. Photo: @Bob D'Amico

Source: Getty Images

Howard acted Jack on Disney's Kickin' It comic from 2011 to 2015. He joined a martial arts class at the age of 4 and was the youngest student in his class.

Howard at Casa del Cinema in Italy. Photo: @ Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Leo's music band is called Ask Jonesy & Company. He kept his love life private for years after splitting with Micayla Johnson. Leo began seeing model Madeleine White in 2019.

12. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Mickey Mouse at her 16th birthday party. Photo:@Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

The singer/songwriter started as an actress. Miley Cyrus' parents work in Hollywood. She acted as Hannah Montana/Miley Stewart in the Hannah Montana sitcom and movies.

Miley Cyrus at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: @Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity has dated icons like singer Nick Jonas and actor Liam Hemsworth. Liam proposed to her in 2012 and cancelled it in 2013. She dated more men before reconciling with Liam in 2016. They got married in 2018 and divorced in 2020.

13. Olivia Holt

Olivia at an event in Burbank, California. Photo: @Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

The child star has acted and lend her voice to multiple shows, including Kickin' It, Girl vs Monster and Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast.

Olivia in West Hollywood, California. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

The actress/singer went into entertainment at the age of 10 as a theatre and TV commercials' actress. Her latest single, Meghan Trainor, came out in June 2021. Olivia Holt and Luke Benward were in a relationship in 2012. Her new boyfriend is Tony Ferrari.

14. Ross Lynch

Lynch was at El Capitan theatre. Photo: @Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old former child star comes from Littleton in Colorado, USA. Ross Lynch performed well on Austin & Ally as Austin Moon and the Beach series as Brady.

Ross was at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Photo: @Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

The former child actor and his girlfriend, Jaz Sinclair, act in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. In the film, they are a young couple called Harvey and Rosalinda.

15. Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina was at Hollywood's El Capitan theatre. Photo: @Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

The child actress is now a charming 22-year-old entertainer. Her first TV appearance was on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She then got a role on Fox's The Goodwin Games series.

Sabrina sang at Rumsey Playfield in New York. Photo: @Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina acted on Adventures in Babysitting (2016) as Jenny. She was a voice artist in Sofia the First (2013 to 2018) as Princess Vivian. Sabrina, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett are stuck in a love triangle.

16. Selena Gomez

Selena was in Burbank, California. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Miss Gomez's first TV series was on Barney & Friends in 2002. She got into Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012) and sweet movies like Another Cinderella Story (2008).

Selena was at 2021's VAX LIVE event. Photo: @Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

What Disney stars went crazy? She is among the many Disney stars who went to rehab. The star was in rehab because of being in a traumatizing relationship with Justin Bieber. The singer has dated celebrities like Nick Jonas after Bieber.

17. Skai Jackson

The Disney child star is now is a YouTuber and an author. Photo: @DisneyChannel

Source: Facebook

The child actress landed her first acting job at the age of 5 in the 2007 Liberty Kid movie. Skai acted as Zuri Ross in the Jessie sitcom from 2011 to 2015.

Skai walking on a street in Los Angeles. Photo: @MEGA

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, child actors Jackson and Alan Bersten reached the 2020's Dancing with the Stars semi-finals. Since the 19-year-old star keeps her love life private, she might be dating or single.

18. Tyrel Jackson Williams

Jackson's brother is also an actor. Photo: @radiodisney

Source: Getty Images

The Hollywood star is a familiar face on Disney. He appeared on Lab Rats as Leo Dooley from 2012 to 2016 and later acted in Pants on Fire. In 2005, the actor performed in The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie film.

Jackson was at Teen Vogue's 2019 Party. Photo: @Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

The child actor was a voice artist for Disney's junior series, Jake and the Never Land Pirates. The actor's older brother, James Tyler Williams, is also a singer and an actor. Jackson's live life is private.

19. Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa was at The El Capitan theatre. Photo: @Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

The actress, singer, and producer started her career in the theatres. The child actor was famous for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical series from 2006 to 2008. In the series, Gabrielle dates Troy (Zac Efron).

Vanessa attending the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: @Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Child actors Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens met in 2005 and dated from 2010 to 2005. They were the celebrity teen couple of the decade. Vanessa stopped acting in Disney due to online controversies. She broke up with Austin Butler in 2020 and is currently dating baseball shortstop, Bryson Tucker.

20. Zac Efron

Zac Efron was at the El Capitan theatre. Photo: @Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

Child actor Zachary Efron is the most famous Disney male actor. He started acting as a guest character in TV series. The actor has featured in more films, including The Lucky One (2012).

Efron was at The Curzon Mayfair in London. Photo: @Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

Zac Efron and his long-term girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, broke up in April 2021. The actor has dated several beauties, including Lily Collins, Sami Miró, Alexandra Daddario, and Alex Bro.

