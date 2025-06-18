Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams became the first player penalised under FIFA’s new eight-second ball possession rule

The rule was enforced for the first time during the Club World Cup match against South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai

Despite the penalty, Sundowns made history as the first African club to win at the prestigious tournament

South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams became the first player penalised under a new FIFA rule during Mamelodi Sundowns’ historic Club World Cup appearance.

FIFA’s new goalkeeper rule explained

FIFA recently introduced a stricter enforcement of an existing rule limiting the time a goalkeeper can hold onto the ball. The regulation now states that if a goalkeeper retains possession for more than eight seconds, the opposing team is awarded a corner kick — rather than the traditional indirect free kick.

This change aims to speed up the game and discourage time-wasting tactics, particularly in high-stakes tournaments like the FIFA Club World Cup.

Williams the first to be penalised

During Mamelodi Sundowns’ match against Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea, Ronwen Williams found himself at the centre of an unprecedented moment in world football.

In the first half, Williams held onto the ball for longer than the permitted eight seconds, and the referee duly applied the new rule. To the shock of many, Ulsan Hyundai were awarded a corner kick — the first time this decision has been enforced under the revised interpretation.

Though the corner did not lead to a goal, it sent a clear message to goalkeepers and teams worldwide: time management is now a tactical liability under FIFA’s updated guidelines.

A match of milestones

The moment was part of a match filled with historic firsts for African football. Ronwen Williams, already a decorated shot-stopper for both club and country, became the first player to be penalised under the rule.

In addition, Divine Lunga made history as the first Zimbabwean player to feature at the Club World Cup, and Mamelodi Sundowns became the first African club to secure a win at the prestigious global tournament.

What it means going forward

This incident could serve as a cautionary tale for goalkeepers across all leagues. With FIFA now actively enforcing the eight-second rule, keepers must adjust their tempo and awareness, especially in tournaments where small details can influence massive outcomes.

For Ronwen Williams, the moment was an unwanted record — but also a reminder of how quickly the game is evolving at the highest level.

Sundowns star ruled out of CWC

Briefly News also confirmed that Mamelodi Sundowns will be without an injured player for the global tournament in North America.

The South African star has been scheduled to undergo surgery and could miss the start of next season.

The player's absence won't have much effect on Cardoso's side as they already have a replacement lined up in the squad that travelled to the United States.

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director hails Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported that Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl relished facing Sundowns at the Club World Cup.

The German legend is looking forward to his team facing the South African league champions.

Source: Briefly News