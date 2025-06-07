Mamelodi Sundowns have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as one of the key players is set to undergo surgery after suffering from a serious injury.

South African international Jody February has been excluded from the Brazilians squad travelling to the United States of America ahead of the competition, which will kick start in a few days.

The Pretoria giants recently won their eighth consecutive Betway Premiership but missed out on winning their second CAF Champions League after losing to Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League final.

February ruled out of FIFA Club World Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns recently triggered the option they inserted in Jody's contract by renewing his stay at the club for one more season, but he won't be available for the Club World Cup in North America.

The Betway Premiership champions released their official 26-man squad for the competition, and February was one of the notable players missing from the list, with Pieterse taking his place.

According to reports, February is set to undergo surgery as it is said that he tore his meniscus. He is expected to miss the start of the upcoming season.

Source: Briefly News