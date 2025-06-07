Thapelo Maseko has been excluded from Mamelodi Sundowns’ squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, fuelling strong speculation that he is set to leave the club

A club from Cyprus has reportedly submitted an official enquiry for the 21-year-old winger, with talks believed to be ongoing as Sundowns mull over the offer

Despite his rise as the inaugural African Football League Player of the Tournament and representing Bafana Bafana at AFCON, Maseko has seen reduced game time and now appears on the fringes of the squad under Miguel Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko appears to be heading for the exit door after being left out of the club’s provisional squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The 32-team tournament, a new-look competition on the FIFA calendar, kicks off on 14 July in Miami. Sundowns are scheduled to face Ulsan HD, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense in the group stage. However, the absence of Maseko from the travelling party has raised eyebrows, with strong indications that the 21-year-old could be on the verge of a move.

Thapelo Maseko’s Sundowns future in doubt after Club World Cup snub. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Cyprus club interested in Maseko

Sources close to the situation confirm that an offer from Cyprus is currently on the table. SABC Sport previously reported that an official enquiry for Maseko had reached the club last month. While there has been no public confirmation from Sundowns or the player's representatives, the winger’s omission from the Club World Cup roster suggests a transfer could be imminent.

FIFA's special registration window for the competition closes next week, after which Sundowns will officially announce their final 26-man squad.

From continental accolades to limited game time

Maseko’s recent career trajectory has been puzzling. After winning the African Football League’s inaugural Player of the Tournament award and playing at the Africa Cup of Nations for Bafana Bafana, his fortunes at club level took a surprising dip.

FIFA Club World Cup omission puts spotlight on Maseko’s uncertain Sundowns role. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

An injury picked up during AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire sidelined him temporarily, but even after returning to full fitness, Maseko only made 14 appearances under head coach Miguel Cardoso in Sundowns’ title-winning campaign.

Uncertain future for promising talent

The Brazilians’ decision not to include Maseko in their plans for the Club World Cup has further fuelled speculation over his future. While the club remains tight-lipped, all signs point towards a possible departure before the start of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.

Whether Maseko’s next destination is indeed Cyprus or elsewhere, his potential exit marks a surprising turn for a player once touted as a future star for both club and country.

