Up to 10 Mamelodi Sundowns players are reportedly facing exits as the club plans a significant squad overhaul ahead of the new season

Star striker Peter Shalulile is among those expected to leave, reflecting a shift in the team’s strategy and player roster

Sundowns are targeting new signings like Fawaaz Basadien and Ime Okon to strengthen the squad for upcoming challenges, including the CAF Champions League final and FIFA Club World Cup

Fresh off another dominant domestic season and with a CAF Champions League final on the horizon, Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing for sweeping changes. The Betway Premiership champions are also set to feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, with significant financial incentives boosting their ambitions.

Despite their success, sources close to the club have confirmed that the technical team is already planning for the next season, with new targets identified and up to ten players facing uncertain futures.

Mamelodi Sundowns to offload 10 players before end of season

Shalulile among big names facing exit

Namibian striker Peter Shalulile is reportedly among the high-profile players likely to leave. Once the club’s talisman, Shalulile has struggled with injuries and inconsistent form this season, sparking speculation about a potential departure.

Other players understood to be on the exit list include Sphelele Mkhulise, Terrence Mashego, Thapelo Maseko, and Neo Maema. The club is believed to be considering offers or loan deals for some of them, while others may be released outright.

Loaned-out stars unlikely to return

The reshuffle will not include players who spent the season out on loan, as many of them are not part of the club’s future plans. Sipho Mbule, Thembinkosi Lorch, Ricardo Goss, Sifiso Ngobeni, and Luvuyo Phewa are among those expected to be offloaded permanently or find new clubs.

Transfer targets identified

Sundowns have reportedly earmarked several potential signings to strengthen the squad. Stellenbosch’s Fawaaz Basadien and SuperSport United defender Ime Okon are believed to be on the radar, as the Brazilians aim to reinforce both their domestic and continental campaigns.

Clear-out to create space and balance

With the club’s ambitions growing, the technical team is focused on trimming the current squad to make room for fresh faces. This move is also expected to help maintain wage balance and increase competitiveness within the team.

The off-season promises to be a busy one at Chloorkop, with the Sundowns hierarchy intent on building a squad capable of conquering Africa and making a mark at the Club World Cup.

