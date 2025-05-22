A Premier Soccer League side have snapped up one of Kaizer Chiefs' key players ahead of next season

The South African midfielder captained Amakhosi reserve team to the DStv Diski Challenge League title this season

A sport journalist in an exclusive chat with Briefly explained why Kaizer Chiefs are making a mistake in letting one of their talented player leave

Kaizer Chiefs have lost one of their most promising young players, Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi, to a Premier Soccer League rival ahead of next season.

Nkosi captained Amakhosi’s reserve side to the DStv Diski Challenge league title this season and was widely expected to be promoted to the senior team. However, the talented midfielder has opted for a new challenge and has reportedly signed a three-year deal with TS Galaxy.

He leaves the Soweto giants on a free transfer, with his current contract set to expire in June. Nkosi becomes the third player to move from the Chiefs development ranks to the Rockets, following the paths of Khulumane Ndamane and Puso Dithejane, both of whom are already making an impact at the club.

Chiefs Made a Mistake Letting Nkosi Leave – Anuma

Speaking in a short interview with Briefly News, sports journalist Uche Anuma criticised Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to let Nkosi leave, claiming the club missed an opportunity to integrate him into Nasreddine Nabi’s senior squad.

“Kaizer Chiefs are making a huge mistake by allowing Nkosi to join a PSL rival,” Anuma said. “Now they will have to invest funds meant to strengthen other departments, on finding another central midfielder.”

He continued:

“It’s not every time that a club needs to spend big on new or expensive players. The academy is there for a reason. It even took injuries and suspensions before Nabi gave Aden McCarthy a chance in the first team.”

Anuma called for a more balanced approach to player recruitment:

“I’m not against bringing in quality signings to make the team more competitive, but Kaizer Chiefs should begin to integrate more of their academy graduates into the first team, even as backups.”

Drawing comparisons, Anuma added:

“Look at Orlando Pirates, they’ve got several academy players in their senior squad and are still competing at the highest level. What’s stopping Kaizer Chiefs from doing the same?”

Kaizer Chiefs’ Transfer Strategy This Summer

Anuma also weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer plans for the upcoming window, urging the club to improve on their previous recruitment drive.

“Chiefs’ transfer strategy this summer should be an upgrade on last season’s, as many of last year’s signings are already being phased out,” he explained.

“The Nedbank Cup win, upcoming CAF Confederation Cup participation, and possible qualification for the MTN8 could motivate the board to invest more heavily in top-quality signings. The team can achieve more under Nabi next season with the right squad.”

Nabi begs Chiefs fans ahead final home game

Briefly News earlier reported that Nasreddine Nabi appealed to Kaizer Chiefs fans ahead of their final home game against Polokwane City this weekend.

The Tunisian tactician is working on making top eight in the Betway Premiership in order to book a place in the MTN8 next season.

