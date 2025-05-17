Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has hailed new addition into the club's first team Aiden McCarthy after making his debut against Sekhukhune United

The Tunisian coach was impressed with the South African defender's performance after slotting in into the centre-back position in the absence of Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross

The North African mentor also reflected on the performance of his team against Eric Tinkler's side and explained why they had to settle for a draw

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi praised the latest addition to the Amakhosi first team following their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The Tunisian tactician started academy product Aiden McCarthy, who impressed in the absence of regular defenders Inacio Miguel and Bradley Cross, both sidelined due to suspensions.

The host scored the first goal of the match through Ellis Rammala's lovely strike very early in the game, but a long range effort from Glody Lilepo before the half-time break earned the Glamour Boys a deserved draw in Polokwane.

Nabi hails McCarthy’s debut performance

In an interview with SuperSport TV, Nabi lavished praise on McCarthy for his solid display on his first appearance for the Soweto giants’ senior team against Sekhukhune.

The South African international was one of the standout performers despite it being his debut, although he was substituted in the 86th minute for Njabulo Blom.

“We didn’t get off to the best start, especially with a backline playing together for the first time,” Nabi said.

“Still, credit where it’s due — young Aiden McCarthy made his PSL debut today and delivered a solid performance. It’s not easy stepping into a game of this magnitude, but he held his own and impressed.”

Reflecting on the match, Nabi highlighted his team’s resilience.

“What stood out was our mental strength. We stayed focused, stayed in the game, and scoring just before half-time lifted the team’s spirits. That goal gave us momentum heading into the second half.”

Looking ahead to their crucial final fixture against Polokwane City, Nabi promised supporters:

“We’re going to fight for all three points. It won’t be easy, but we’re hopeful that a few players will return from injury and suspension to strengthen the squad.”

The former AS FAR Rabat coach also acknowledged the challenges faced during the game.

“We had no defenders available on the bench — even heading into the final stages. But I’m proud of the players for giving everything they had. There’s still a chance, and we’ll give it our all to secure a top-eight finish.”

