Orlando Pirates interim boss Mandla Ncikazi has question TS Galaxy for their 'robust' approach during their 1-1 draw at the Orlando Stadium this weekend

The newly appointed interim coach mentioned that the Rockets' game plan was targeted at South African international Relebohile Mofokeng

The South African tactician also talked about giving young players game time after conceding a late goal against TS Galaxy

Orlando Pirates interim manager Mandla Ncikazi has criticised TS Galaxy for what he perceived as a deliberate strategy centered on targeting Relebohile Mofokeng through overly aggressive tactics.

The Sea Robbers dropped points in their first match since Jose Riveiro's departure, drawing 1-1 with TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Bandile Shandu scored for the Bucs, while the Rockets equalised through a late strike from Mpho Mvelase.

Riveiro is expected to join Al Ahly this summer after bidding farewell to Pirates with a 3-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in his final match.

Ncikazi questions TS Galaxy's approach to Mofokeng

In a post-match interview, Ncikazi expressed his displeasure with TS Galaxy's game plan and questioned their tactics towards Mofokeng.

"I felt it was a deliberate tactic from the opposition — when you have the kind of talent we possess, it’s no surprise they singled out Mofokeng," he said.

"That’s the disappointing part for me. Instead of focusing on playing football, they resorted to more physical methods to contain such a gifted player."

He continued to praise Mofokeng’s talent and acknowledged that dealing with such treatment is part of a young player’s development journey.

"Mofokeng is incredibly talented. But it's part of the game — we've taken note, and we move forward. Our young players will grow from this experience. As we continue building this team, it's all part of the journey. I truly believe we’re the youngest squad in the PSL, and we’ll keep pushing ahead."

The Sea Robbers conceded a last-minute goal, but the coaching staff remained committed to providing valuable game time to their young players. Substitutes such as Camren Dansin, Thuso Moleleki, and Boitumelo Radiopane were introduced, while Simphiwe Selepe started in midfield and earned the Man of the Match award.

"This is part of our club’s development path — a continuation of the foundation laid by the previous coach," Ncikazi added.

"As I’ve mentioned before, we are likely the youngest team in the PSL. These players have already faced pressure in big games — be it CAF competitions or the Soweto Derby. The future looks very promising for this team."

Ncikazi's next focus would be on Pirates' clash against SuperSport United on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

