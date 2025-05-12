The Spanish coach has been appointed head coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, marking a significant career move after his successful tenure at Orlando Pirates

Riveiro will become the highest-paid coach in African football, signing a lucrative two-year contract with an option to extend, and bringing along a five-member technical team

Riveiro’s first major task with Al Ahly will be to lead the team at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, offering him a global stage to prove his credentials

Orlando Pirates’ head coach Jose Riveiro is set to take on a new challenge after it was confirmed he will be joining Egyptian giants Al Ahly. The Spanish manager, who has been a key figure at Pirates, will officially step down to begin preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jose Riveiro Appointed Al Ahly Head Coach in Record-Breaking Deal

Source: Twitter

Speculation surrounding Riveiro’s future has been rife in recent weeks, with many South African football fans eager to know where he was headed. Now, top African football journalist Micky Jnr has revealed that Riveiro has penned a lucrative deal with Al Ahly, one of the most decorated clubs on the continent.

Al Ahly land highly-rated coach

According to Micky Jnr, discussions between Al Ahly and Riveiro began in February. The Egyptian club has moved swiftly to secure the services of the Spaniard, who will reportedly arrive with a five-member technical team.

“I can confirm that Jose Riveiro is the new head coach for Al Ahly,” the journalist posted on Instagram. “Talks started to take place in February. Jose will lead the team at the Club World Cup next month in the United States.”

Record-breaking salary for Riveiro

Riveiro’s appointment also comes with a record-breaking contract. Micky Jnr reported that the coach will become the highest-paid manager in African football. The deal is said to be a two-year contract with an option to extend for another year.

“He will be the highest-paid coach in Africa. The Spanish coach will arrive with five staff members. Total revolution,” added Micky Jnr.

Mixed fan reactions to Riveiro’s move

Football fans have reacted with excitement and surprise to the news of Riveiro’s appointment at Al Ahly. While many Al Ahly supporters have warmly welcomed him, South African fans are left to reflect on the coach’s impact at Orlando Pirates. One fan joked, “Those who said he was going to Mwikonyuma have no idea,” while another added, “Welcome to a new chapter in African football.”

A major test at Club World Cup

Riveiro’s first assignment with Al Ahly will be at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. The tournament will offer the Spaniard an immediate opportunity to prove himself on a global stage.

Kaizer Motaung Jr clears the air on Nabi’s future

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs might part ways with head coach Nasreddine Nabi despite his recent success in the Nedbank Cup.

However, Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr has since responded to these rumours, confirming that Nabi is contracted for another season. Motaung Jr also mentioned that discussions regarding the coach's future would follow the club's usual review process at the end of the season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News